The need for donated blood was a constant before, during and after the shutdown of area businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the stay-at-home orders and the need for social distancing meant most mobile blood drives for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks had to be canceled.
Center spokesperson Belinda Belk said while the stay-at-home orders were in place in Missouri, Kansas and other states, hospitals stopped nearly all elective surgeries, meaning the demand on the blood center dropped. As such, the center could meet that demand using donors coming to the fixed blood collection sites, such as the one located inside Joplin's Northpark Mall.
Now that the stay-at-home orders are starting to be withdrawn, Belk said hospitals are starting to return to normal operations and that the demand for blood is rising again. It takes time, however, to schedule those mobile blood drives. This has left the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks short of blood to meet the needs of the 40 or so hospitals that use it.
“We’ve been in decent shape during the main part of the pandemic, but now that it’s changing, we’re caught in an in-between place and we have a Code Red need," Belk said. "We have about one day's supply of blood.”
Bridging a gap
Belk said the center has been able to schedule a number of drives in area communities in the past few days, but it needs more donors to come to its fixed sites now to bridge the gap.
“We are always so blessed and appreciative of our donor base,” Belk said. “All we have to do is say, 'Hey, we need everyone to respond,' and they will respond. They’re amazing that way. In turn, we don’t abuse that. If we say we’re low on blood and it’s a Code Red situation, we mean it. We’re not trying to cry wolf. We are in a situation when we reach out. I think people know that. They know that when we raise that flag, we need help, and they respond.”
In Joplin, the fixed site is located near the main west entrance to Northpark Mall. People may call 417-227-5000 to make an appointment to donate there.
Belk said a number of people who had never donated blood before responded to calls for blood at the beginning of the pandemic in March.
She said people can donate blood every eight weeks, so many of those first-time donors who gave in March will be eligible to donate again in May.
In a written release, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said it lost about 3,000 blood donations in May because of the cancellation of mobile blood drives.
“During the month of April, blood donors at our fixed site locations gave enough to get us through the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anthony Roberts, executive director of the center. “But hospital usage was down significantly during that time, and now we are really challenged as hospitals increase their blood needs. We are still experiencing multiple cancellations of previously scheduled drives this month and a critical shortage is looming.
“We have always been transparent in sharing our needs with the region. Our message now is simple and important. Area patients need blood now. We must do our part to help our friends and neighbors. Please help if you can and please give to the sole local provider of blood in the region.”
Blood drive appointments
Belk said appointments are suggested so that social distancing guidelines can be maintained and for optimal donor flow. Donors may search for a drive coming to their area or make an appointment to give online at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is seeking and scheduling emergency blood drives in areas not supported by a fixed site location. Anyone who has a suitable space to hold a blood drive, either inside or on a bloodmobile, can contact the center at 417-227-5000.
Convalescent plasma
Chris Pilgim, media representative for the center in Springfield, said the group is collecting what’s called COVID-19 convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from the virus since mid-April.
Doctors across the nation are using such plasma with the hopes that the antibodies in it can boost the immune systems of sick patients and help them recover.
“We make that plasma available to all our area hospitals on an as-needed basis,” Pilgrim said. “We have several units in stock now. The CCP treatments, I believe, are being administered to the most severe COVID patients, and it’s totally at the discretion of the hospital. They tell us when they want it, and they request it and we provide it.”
Pilgrim said the center is looking for people who have recovered from the virus to give more convalescent plasma. He said each person who donates can give enough blood to provide plasma for two to four patients.
“The process is the same as far as being eligible to donate,” Pilgrim said. “You need to meet all eligibility guidelines in order to do that. But you are pre-identified. In other words, if you have had a positive COVID-19 test and then have subsequently recovered for a period of 28 days, we are actively seeking you out or asking you to get in contact with us.”
Area events
Mobile blood drives are returning, and people may donate at those events as well.
• The first mobile blood drive held in the area will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church, 204 S. Cedar in Nevada.
• Freeman Hospital in Joplin will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Freeman Hospital West conference rooms 2W and 4W, 1102 W. 32nd St.
• Two drives are scheduled in Carthage in the next few days. The first will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Carthage Memorial Hall; the second will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Mercy Carthage Hospital parking lot, 3125 Dr. Russell Smith Way.
• Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at 444 Four States Drive in Galena, Kansas.
• In Neosho, a blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at the Rocketdyne Church of Christ, 1111 Rocketdyne Road.
• In Lawrence County, drives are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Cedar Hollow Mennonite School, 4694 Lawrence 1185 in Miller, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Mercy Hospital Aurora, 500 Porter St. in Aurora.
