U.S. Rep.Vicky Hartzler, who is seeking the Republican nod in the August primary for U.S. Senate, spent Friday stumping for Jasper County votes.
Hartzler was in Carthage and Joplin, touring the Jasper County Courthouse, Missouri Southern State University and a few businesses and hospitals in Joplin.
In the middle of the day, she stopped for a roundtable discussion with about 25 business and community leaders at Kraft Insurance office, 2701 Bird Ave., in Joplin, and talked about immigration, the economy, the Second Amendment and other issues.
“I’m just meeting with people in this community and getting to know them,” she said. “It’s a chance for me to have an opportunity to share more about my background and more about this Senate race.”
Hartzler, from rural Cass County, represents Missouri’s 4th District in the U.S. House, which covers Barton County and 25 other counties in west-central and central Missouri.
She’s one of the leaders in a recent poll of 21 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the November election to the U.S. Senate, including 7th District U.S. Rep. Billy Long, former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and others. The post has been held for many years by Sen. Roy Blunt.
Hartzler described herself as a “wife, mother, lifelong farmer, small-business owner and former schoolteacher.”
At Friday’s roundtable, she talked about issues regarding the Second Amendment, the economy, the war in Ukraine, energy policy and others.
Joplin resident Tony Giarratano said he heard about the roundtable from Joplin businessman and school board member John Hird and decided to see what he could find out about Hartzler.
“I don’t know anybody other than Billy Long who represents our district,” Giarratano said. “She’s not in our district obviously, but now representing the state of Missouri in the U.S. Senate, that’s a big deal. It’s a whole different level. I think it’s important for all of us and our kids and our grandkids to be informed, that’s why I’m here.”
During the roundtable discussion, Hartzler fielded questions about gun control, education, military preparedness in America and immigration.
“We’ve got to quit spending money we don’t have,” Hartzler said. “That is what is fueling this inflation is just sending out money after money after money out of Washington, D.C. We’ve also got to fix the supply chain issues. The definition of inflation is too many dollars chasing after too few goods so we’ve got to get people back to work.
“It’s interesting and heartbreaking to see almost every business having signs now hiring. We need people to get off the couch and embrace the work ethic again and the government to quit incentivizing them to stay home so we can get the supply back up and produce things, and we also need to produce things in America.”
Dana Snodgrass, owner of Snodgrass Collision Center, who attended the roundtable, challenged Hartzler’s assertion that workers were staying home instead of working and asked if immigration reform couldn’t be an option to allow more workers into the U.S.
“I’ve been in business for 43 years and I think most people in this room are businessmen too, and employment is a big problem for me now, trying to find anybody to employ,” Snodgrass said. “I know you said get them off the couch, but I’ve read articles that state clearly that there’s not enough people coming” to the U.S. to work.
“The unemployment rate is 2.7% in Joplin,” he said, “so why can’t we look at immigration from a different perspective. I don’t want illegal immigration anymore than anybody else does, but it shouldn’t take three years to be able to come in here to go to work.”
Hartzler said she supports immigration reform, but she also favors making sure the border is secure.
“I agree we need to look at legal immigration, people who want to come here, work hard, share our values, want to follow our laws,” Hartzler said. “We need to make it easier. We can do both, we can secure the border, which I think is imperative, but we also need to revise the immigration system to make it easier for people who want to follow our laws, good people, with skill sets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.