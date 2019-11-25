Rep. Roberts announces reelection campaign to Missouri House

Missouri state Rep. Lane Roberts announced on Monday his intent to seek a second term next year.
Highlighting his experience, Roberts, of Joplin, announced his reelection campaign as a Republican for House District 161, which takes in parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
"Conservative values, my oath of office and life experience have guided my decisions on whether to vote 'yes' or 'no,'" Roberts said. "It is rare that such a decision is simple, and every decision deserves careful consideration."
In a news conference held Monday in Joplin, he cited his support of successful issues during his first year in office, including a bill that created framework to establish a museum district in Joplin, and a state budget that provided an increase to elementary and secondary education as well as for colleges and universities.
Roberts was elected to his first term in 2018. He was chief of the Joplin Police Department from 2007 to 2014, and in 2015 he was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon to serve as the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, a position he held until 2017.
He is the vice chairman of the House's subcommittee on appropriations for public safety, corrections, transportation and revenue, and also serves on the House's budget committee, professional licensing and special committee on criminal justice.
For 2020, he intends to file bills regarding law enforcement and prisons, as well as an end-of-life care bill.
He also said he would help support a prescription drug monitoring program. Missouri is the only state to not have such a program, which is viewed as a tool to help fight against opioid abuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.