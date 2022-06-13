NEOSHO, Mo. — Repairs to a newly installed liner at the Neosho Municipal Pool will keep the pool closed for at least another week.
The city of Neosho announced that the pool, located at 416 Fairground Road, could reopen as early as next week.
"We are just as disappointed as everyone else about this temporary closure," said Kenny Balls, parks supervisor for the city. "Our concern is to get the corrections done the right way, and we are working closely with the manufacturer to do so."
The polymer liner, installed before the opening of the pool over the Memorial Day holiday, lasted only a few days before it showed signs of peeling off from the side of the pool, Balls said. The pool was emptied so that damage could be assessed.
Titan Aquatics, of Kansas City, the company that installed the liner, will work on repair this week, Balls said. The work will be done under the terms of a five-year warranty. The city in February awarded a $169,000 contract for the liner.
Balls said part of the problem appeared to be that the surface it was applied to wasn't rough enough.
"You have to get a good rough edge so it won't be too smooth of a surface," Balls said. "Once it bonds, it is supposed to be secure. It bonds so well that it is hard to remove."
Work on the pool is hoped to be completed this week, Balls said. Afterward, the liner must dry and cure for about four days before holding water. Balls said it is likely the pool will reopen by the middle to end of next week.
The liner was originally purchased to fix leaking in the 44-year-old pool. Earlier this year, Parks Director Clint Dalbom said additional water to replace what leaked cost the city more than $20,000 last year.
In the short time that the pool was holding water, Balls said the liner did its job.
"It has helped a great deal with our leaking problem," Balls said.
The city has a contract with Neosho Freeman Family YMCA to provide lifeguards and concessions while the pool is open.
Lazy river opens
Meanwhile, a feature of Joplin's Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, the lazy river, has been opened.
The lazy river had remained closed at the start of the season Memorial Day weekend because more lifeguards were needed and some were still in training at the time.
Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue, is open 1 to 6 p.m. daily with extended hours until 8 p.m. Fridays. Free swimming is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Admission is $5.50 for those 15 and younger and $6.50 for those 16 and older. Children younger than 11 must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years old. Children 2 or younger are admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.