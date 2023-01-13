Missouri Southern State University will host the first event in three and a half years in Taylor Performing Arts Center next week when it hosts a start-of-semester faculty and staff meeting in the auditorium on Wednesday.
Brad Hodson, Missouri Southern executive vice president, said the $2.5 million repair and renovation project on the center is on schedule for completion in February.
“To our knowledge, the only delayed item is the main stage curtain which will be delivered in February,” Hodson told the MSSU Board of Governors on Friday. “Otherwise, we are very, very close to completion.”
The auditorium was flagged as needing repairs in 2018 after a Springfield theatrical company inspected the stage and its rigging system, the system of ropes, pulleys and other devices that enables crews to move curtains, equipment, lights and other items.
The inspection found multiple issues, university officials previously told the Globe, and a temporary fix was eventually installed, but in July 2019 an inspection found cracks in the walls that required immediate attention.
The university began making plans for repairs to the building, but those plans were put on hold when the estimated price tag rose to about $2 million.
Then in 2021, Missouri lawmakers appropriated $2.5 million to the University to pay for the repairs, putting the project back on track.
Hodson said the project included replacing the seats as well as the stage curtain.
One impact is reducing the capacity of the center from about 2,200 people before the renovation to 1,715 now.
“However, the audience experience will be significantly enhanced due to the new seating configuration,” Hodson wrote in his report to the Board of Governors. “Only rarely were all 2,200 seats used pre-renovation and with 1,715 seats, Taylor Performing Arts Center will remain the largest theatrical venue within 90 miles of Joplin. The new seats are green fabric with green metal accents. Currently, the final touches are being made to the track lighting in the aisles and ‘punch list’ items. Delivery of the main stage curtain, the only supply chain issue on the project, is still scheduled for February 2023.”
Hodson said a town hall and faculty/staff meeting will be held in Taylor Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the first event held in the center since it was closed.
In other business
The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors on Friday recognized the city of Joplin with a resolution of appreciation for the City Council’s decision to give the university $1.5 million in COVID-19 pandemic rescue money for the $30 million Health Sciences Innovation Center, planned for construction starting toward the end of this year.
The university is working to raise $15 million to match a state appropriation of $15 million to build the new building in the middle of the MSSU campus oval.
The Health Sciences Innovation Center will feature simulated hospital rooms and equipment that would likely be encountered in a real hospital, including acute care, labor and delivery, emergency care and examination rooms.
The center would expand on some of the programs and classes offered in the Julio S. Léon Health Sciences Center and is planned for opening in the fall of 2025.
President Dean Van Galen said about $8.2 million in donations have been secured for the project as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Later in the meeting, the board of governors authorized the university to start searching for an architect to manage the construction of the Health Sciences Innovation Center.
