About the Taylor Performing Arts Center

The auditorium was built in late 1975 in honor of Thomas E. Taylor, a Carthage resident, who was a member of the first Board of Trustees of the Jasper County Junior College District. The 53,358-square-foot space seated up to 2,024 people, before this renovation replaced the original seats with larger, more comfortable seating, reducing the capacity to 1,715 people.