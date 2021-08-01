NEOSHO, Mo. — When talking about Republican candidates for a U.S. Senate seat appearing at an upcoming event, Nick Myers noted the date.
“The watermelon feed is one day short of one year from the primary election,” said Myers, the chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee.
The gap in time indicates how Republicans and Democrats have a lot of work to do in deciding who their candidate will be to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who announced earlier this year he would retire from the Senate after his term expires in 2022.
Two Republican groups will host a watermelon feed Tuesday that features many of the GOP’s candidates for the seat. Speakers at the event will include the following announced candidates:
• U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, of Harrisonville, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.
• Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018 and won election for a full term in 2020.
• Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who earned national attention after he and his wife waved guns at protesters who marched about racial injustice near his home last summer.
Also present will be U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who won the 7th District seat after Blunt was elected to the Senate in 2010, and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican who represents Missouri’s 8th District. Myers said both of them are expected to announce their candidacy for the seat.
Myers said attendees will get the chance to talk to each of the candidates beforehand, and the program will feature an opportunity for candidates to give brief speeches that will be time-enforced for fairness.
“One of the attractions to the watermelon feed is that it gives people the opportunity to interact with candidates and also hear them speak and see how they are at addressing issues,” Myers said. “I expect all of them will be there before the event and be able to visit with attendees and talk about what they believe what is important in the upcoming election.”
The race will likely be expensive and feature a large group of candidates. Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid criminal investigations with the Republican-led Legislature considering impeachment, has also entered. And there is plenty of time for others to join the race, because the primary — as Myers noted — is a year away.
The upcoming election is viewed as very important, Myers said. Not only will Republicans seek to replace a lawmaker considered to be respected and influential, but they will also attempt to hold a seat in the 50-50-split Senate.
Myers said Republicans in Newton County are interested in issues such as inflation, federal spending and the southern border with Mexico. And, as former President Donald Trump uses his influence in the party, local voters will be inclined to follow suit.
“If you look back at election results, our voters have been very supportive of Trump and his policies,” Myers said. “The choice of how involved he gets is up to him, but I know Newton County Republicans are very interested in what his opinions are.”
The annual watermelon feed is a tradition jointly presented by the Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee.
Democratic campaigns
Democrats also see an opportunity to reclaim a Senate seat lost by Claire McCaskill in 2018 to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, whose run created the vacancy that Schmitt filled.
But they say they know that will be difficult in a state that Trump won easily in the last two presidential elections.
Barring a COVID-19-related cancellation, Democratic candidate Tim Shepard, a Kansas City-based activist, is scheduled to be at JOMO PrideFest on Aug. 28-29, said Krista Stark, executive director of Southwest Missouri Democrats, a six-county group for the region.
Stark said the group is reaching out to other Democratic candidates for appearances, such as retired U.S. Marine Lucas Kunce, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, St. Louis County startup owner Spencer Toder and U.S. Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly. The group has already hosted events with Shepard and Kunce.
For Democrats, the bigger news lately has been people who have decided not to run for the U.S. Senate seat, including former Gov. Jay Nixon, former senatorial candidate Jason Kander, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway and McCaskill.
Stark said Democrats across the area are focused on voting rights, health care and recovering from the pandemic.
“We’re looking forward to a robust primary, where candidates can listen to people’s concerns,” Stark said. “We definitely did see a calling for (Nixon, Kander and Galloway), but we have a lot of people who like multiple candidates who are already running. Some of us already have favorites.”
