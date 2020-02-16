Joplin paid $2.1 million for its share of the costs for damages to city properties and cleanup costs from the 2011 tornado, according to a report that will be detailed Tuesday night for the City Council.
Disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been closed out, said city Finance Director Leslie Haase.
"I will give a summary of the information, along with other disaster-related funds, to show the overall financial impact of the disaster to the city," Haase said.
City cleanup costs after the EF5 twister were $19.1 million, not including the expenses directly paid by FEMA for debris removal, Haase said.
In giving the report, she will detail the sources of funds received by the city to pay the costs for damages to city properties and infrastructure. The report also cites donations received by the First Response Fund and how that money was spent. Grants were given to local nonprofits from that fund to cover the extra costs they experienced in providing services to residents who were affected by the storm.
The council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday because city offices are closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
In other business, the council will hold a public hearing on a request to rezone property at 2307, 2315, 2321 and 2329 Connecticut Ave. from residential to commercial. The city planning department reports that the requested zoning change is suitable for the land, which is transitioning from residential use to commercial uses such as offices.
The change is requested by property sellers Charles and Connie Brewer. The buyers are property developers Dave and Jeff Coleman, according to a staff report.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of the change.
The council will be asked to approve a change order of $212,226 for work to replace a collapsing stormwater system on 17th Street between Grand and Iowa avenues. The change order involves a contract approved in October 2018 for more than $1.6 million with D&E Plumbing for stormwater drainage, street and curb and gutter repairs needed as a result of damage from the tornado.
After the work was done, city staff found that the pavement in the area of 17th street was failing and flooding occurred there in heavy rain. It was determined that a stormwater drain under 17th Street has been collapsing and the change order would provide for repair.
The council also will be asked to authorize a contract with B3 Contractors for $162,712 for stormwater drainage work at B Street and Byers Avenue. City staff reports that the existing culvert system under B Street has failed. It will be removed and replaced with a concrete gutter crossing at the intersection as well as Americans with Disabilities Act ramps at all four corners of the intersection.
The contract includes stormwater drainage work on the east side of Florida Avenue.
Staff also will present some engineering contracts for approval, including a contract for transportation planning updates for the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization's master plan.
