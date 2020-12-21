Joplin's COVID-19 status is improving and the number of people in hospitals because of the virus is dropping, the City Council was told Monday night.
Dan Pekarek, assistant city manager and former city health department director, said the the city's seven-day average of cases per day is hovering in the low 30s. That is down from 52 around the time the council reinstated a mask mandate Nov. 19.
"We're happy it dropped that much," he said. "It kind of stabilized" in the low 30s, and that is one of the metrics health authorities are watching.
The 14-day number of cases per 100,000 people has dropped below 1,000. "We are happy about that," Pekarek said. "We are down to 924 case rate per 100,000. Again, that's good news. We'd like to keep it below 1,000."
Cases in the previous seven days have dropped about 10%. "We want to keep going that direction," Pekarek said.
Hospitals are still quite full of patients, but the number of those admitted because of COVID-19 is down now, Pekarek said. There currently is 76 hospitalized, down from about 100 a couple of weeks ago.
The local positivity rate of those tested is still lower than the state rate, he said.
Pfizer vaccines arrived in Joplin last week to immunize health care workers.
Pekarek said Moderna vaccine will be arriving soon. Health care workers and people in long-term care are the first two groups that will receive the vaccine. When more vaccine is available, it will go to high-risk people and essential workers.
The Joplin Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at some point. Details on who will be eligible for those vaccinations will be announced later.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked Pekarek if there is a recommendation for any changes to the city status in the COVID-19 recovery plan.
"Where we're at is where we need to be," Pekarek said.
Economic indicators
Joplin is showing good economic indicators as it weathers the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce said at the meeting.
"We're approaching pre-pandemic unemployment (rates) here in the Joplin area," Toby Teeter told the council in a quarterly report on economic development. In the Jasper-Newton counties area, the unemployment rate in October was 3.64%. He said the November rate should be released by the state soon, but he is expecting it to be about 3.3%.
There is a concern, though, that labor force participation has not recovered at the same pace as the unemployment rate, Teeter said. There are a couple of reasons for that resulting from the pandemic.
One is that more baby boomers — people born between 1946 and 1964 — have opted to take retirements sooner than they might have if there had not been a pandemic. Also, some parents have chosen not to return to work to stay at home and help with their children's remote learning, Teeter said.
According to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank, about 1.1 million more boomers left or were forced by pandemic job losses to exit the job market than expected to retire this year. Pew reports that 28.6 million boomers retired last quarter alone. That's up more about 3.2 million from a year ago, according to the report.
Teeter said the reason that labor force participation rates are important to Joplin is that those departures put pressure on the labor market at a time when Joplin's industrial base is growing and bringing with it more jobs.
There will be announcements next month about new companies coming to industrial park sites in Joplin, the chamber president said. Last week, it was announced that the industrial section of Wildwood Ranch had been named one of only 27 locations nationwide that is certified as site-ready to provide rail service by the BNSF Railroad. That means the sites are fast-tracked for development and that the railroad will help market those locations in a climate of growing rail-access demand.
The MOKAN Partnership, which supports regional development, has been mapping sites in surrounding counties to build a website where industries can view available land in the region.
After the first of the year, a company that manufactures ammunition for commercial and military use will be building a plant in Joplin and will provide at least 100 jobs.
A logistics company also is moving into an existing building at one of the city's industrial parks that will bring 100 to 200 jobs. There also are expansions of existing companies that will increase employment.
