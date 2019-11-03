NEOSHO, Mo. — Speakers at Saturday's annual free bean feed for local Republicans worked to rally the base and talked about some of the highlights of the most recent federal and state legislative sessions.
Other topics discussed at the event, hosted by the Newton County Republican Central Committee, included the March presidential preference primary and the April Newton County caucus, which will include electing delegates and alternates to the 2020 conventions.
The Republicans gathered at Neosho Middle School one week after Southwest Missouri Democrats held their fifth annual Eleanor Roosevelt Days banquet in Joplin.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., promised Republicans that they would take back the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 and cited two primary reasons:
• “One, Trump is on the ballot for 2020. Trump wasn’t on the ballot for 2018, when we lost majority," Long said. "Lots of Trump voters stayed home. And the congresspeople and senators paid with their jobs because the voters didn’t turn out. Voters will be motivated for Trump next year.”
• Last week’s 232-196 vote in favor of a resolution to move forward with the impeachment inquiry against President Trump will also bring out supporters, he said.
“I think (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi did us a great favor this week,” Long said. "I think Pelosi (and the House Democrats) have gifted us back the gavel."
The Republican Women of Newton County held a silent auction, and then Long, an auctioneer, went to work during the live-auction portion of the night, selling a detailed model of Air Force One, which went for $500; an Air Force One jacket, which went for $110; and a Trump-autographed red MAGA hat, which went for $550.
He also gave the audience a short history lesson on the impeachment process and what officials can be impeached for — treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors — and said he does not believe Trump is guilty of any of those while president. He added the only thing he thought Trump was guilty of: “He beat Hillary Clinton.”
State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob, also spoke briefly about their government roles.
White spoke about the accomplishments at the state level, including the one that he said he was proud of, House Bill 126, which bans all abortions in Missouri at eight weeks. The bill also triggers a statewide abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Parts of the bill were blocked by a federal judge this summer, just before it was to take effect.
Fitzpatrick described himself Saturday as a “numbers guy."
He said that during his years in Jefferson City, he focused his energy primarily on the budget, adding that "the best way to get the attention of bureaucrats is to control the money.
“I’m happy to say that we had $600 million revenue in the general revenue fund at the start of this year, so we were on a much stronger financial footing," Fitzpatrick added.
