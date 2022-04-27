JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder was 18 and struggling to raise a baby, she applied for federal food assistance to help her get back on her feet.
“I can cook a pot of beans and cornbread and make that last a couple of days,” Rehder, R-Sikeston, said during Monday’s Senate debate.
But some people on food stamps can’t cook for themselves, she said, and it’s cheaper for them to buy warm meals than to hire someone to cook for them.
That’s why she voted Monday to advance a bill to allow seniors and disabled and unhoused Missourians to use food stamps for warm meals, not just grocery items. The bill, which was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Angela Mosley of St. Louis, was given initial approval by a 16-14 vote.
The vote has become the latest flash point in the battle between Senate Republicans aligned with the chamber’s leadership and the conservative caucus, with Rehder facing attacks from conservative caucus member Sen. Bob Onder that she “joined all the Democrats to expand the welfare state to cover food stamps for fast food.”
Rehder, who has repeatedly tussled with the conservative caucus, tweeted back at Onder: “It’s unfortunate that helping our elderly & disabled has now become a part of the political smokescreen being fanned by a small group. Unfortunate, but not surprising. James 1:27.”
Under the bill, which would need to be approved one more time in the Senate before heading to the House, senior citizens and disabled and unhoused individuals would have the option to redeem their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at private establishments that contract with the state’s Department of Social Services to offer hot meals at a discounted price.
During the Monday debate, members of the Senate’s conservative caucus claimed the SNAP program is too fraudulent to expand, while proponents argued the bill doesn’t expand the program but rather offers more food options for the state’s most vulnerable.
“So this is our priority — to expand one of the most abused welfare programs in state government?” Onder said.
Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, said Missouri has the responsibility to administer the federal program.
“So we’re going to blame these vulnerable citizens because of something that the state of Missouri is not doing?” May said.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said at first he didn’t want the bill to go through because he didn’t want the SNAP benefits go toward “fast food.” But he said Mosley reminded him that individuals receiving SNAP benefits aren’t “policed” to make sure that they’re eating healthy.
“That kind of stopped me in my tracks a little bit,” he said.
The restaurants offering these meals would have a contract with the state, so SNAP recipients couldn’t just go to any restaurant, according to the bill.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, argued warm meals aren’t essential.
“I can live on cold food most of my life, I think,” Moon said. “Of course, I do eat warm foods on a regular occasion.”
The bill received 16 votes to win initial approval, with 14 senators voting against and four absent. It will need 18 votes to win final passage and be sent to the House. The legislative session ends May 13.
