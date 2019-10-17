PITTSBURG, Kan. — A series of live demonstrations that was originally planned for Oct. 12 have been rescheduled for Satruday, Oct. 19, by the Pittsburg Fire Department.
The demonstrations were planned in conjunction with Fire Prevention week, and had to be postponed for weather concerns. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Mall, 202 E. Centennial Drive.
The fire department will conduct live demonstrations, during which time kids can spray water with the firefighters and get their pictures taken with the fire safety mascot, Fire Pup!
Returning this year will be the mini-firefighter combat course for younger children. Attendees will learn the dangers of kitchen grease fires as well as smoking while wearing oxygen.
Details: 620-230-5625, fire.inspections@pittks.org.
