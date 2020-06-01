PITTSBURG, Kan. — A residency program involving nurse practitioners, the first program of its type in the Joplin area, got underway Monday morning.
The six residents, including two Pittsburg State University graduates, will begin yearlong rural health care residencies in four walk-in clinics based in Pittsburg, Fort Scott and Coffeyville as well as Miami, Oklahoma. All four clinics are operated by the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.
The licensed and certified health practitioners — Lorraine Lorentz, Brice Saunders, Kelly Mishmash, Mayra Watson, Kelly McGuire and Maranda Scott — will each have their own panel of patients to look after while under supervision over the next 12 months. The residency program obtained by PSU's Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing is a partnership among the university, the Community Health Center, Ascension Via Christi Hospital and the Girard Medical Center.
The students “already have the knowledge and education,” said project director Amy Hite, an associate professor of nursing at PSU and grant coordinator. “This is a more in-depth orientation to condition them from the nursing role to a nursing practitioner role.”
Kelly Mishmash was a successful registered nurse for 19 years, working for both Pittsburg's Ascension Via Christi and for Mercy Hospital Carthage, before she went back to school to obtain her certification as a nurse practitioner.
Unlike registered nurses, nurse practitioners can see patients on their own, diagnose and treat illnesses, and prescribe medicines.
When the nurse practitioner residency program opened, “it sounded like a great opportunity to build my confidence and get stronger with my skills because that’s something that I feel like I’m lacking right now,” Mishmash said.
The residency program allows her and the others a yearlong “cushion” of sorts in which they can hone their nurse practitioner skills while being supervised by a professional preceptor, or instructor.
“It helps to have that support,” said Mishmash, who will eventually be based at the Fort Scott clinic in mid-July. “You’ve got people to rely on and they’re just not throwing you out there to the wolves on day one. It’s a good way to get your feet wet as you slowly get into it.”
Saunders, a Joplin native and 2020 PSU graduate, said he became enamored of rural health care because it gives him the opportunity “to sit down and talk to patients” and to have an important and positive effect on the community he serves.
We’re “essentially filling a much-needed role in providing access to health care services that are affordable and (of) high quality,” he said. He will eventually work from the Miami clinic. Caring for people in smaller, rural communities “is very important to me.”
“It’s important to have that support,” said Anna Kristine O’Dell, who serves as Mishmash’s preceptor.
“We’ve all been through it,” added Tracy Orellana, who will serve as Saunders’ preceptor. “We’ve all been that new person.”
The residency program is being funded by a $2.3 million grant given by the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will pay for the training of this year’s six students, six more in 2021 and six more in 2022.
"People who grow up in a rural area have a tendency to want to practice in a similar area," said Reta Baker, vice president of medical education for the Community Health Center. "It's a part of paying back. It's like they're invested in the community and they want to continue to serve and support the community. We're hoping they'll (the new nurse practitioners) commit to us for a long time."
