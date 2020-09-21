An update on the economic development work being done by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce was given at a City Council meeting Monday night, followed by a series of speakers who called for the chamber president to be ousted.
The city's contract with the chamber for the work will be considered for renewal this week as part of the council's budget work sessions today and Wednesday. Some of the speakers asked the council to contract with someone else because of their complaints.
Comments that chamber President Toby Teeter made as part of a chamber campaign for diversity and inclusion were at issue. There also were complaints that the chamber unfairly excluded some local businesses or did not provide assistance they need.
Alex Menejias, owner of El Guapo Cigar and Pipe Lounge in downtown Joplin, asked if there is only one organization that can conduct economic development work for the city.
"There has been no economic development for my business," he said. He has been in Joplin since 1995 and said he feels the chamber has shunned him and refused to help with business development because he is not a chamber member.
Business operator Ryan Jackson asked, "Are we getting the best service for economic development?" He said no other contractor with the city but the chamber gets a renewal year after year without city taking bids.
Jackson alleged that Teeter "paints the community as a racist." He questioned how those remarks put the city in a positive light.
After George Floyd's death earlier this year, Teeter wrote a June 10 letter to the community that said: "For 103 years, the benefits and privileges of membership to this institution have been enjoyed almost exclusively by white business owners — and until a generation ago, almost exclusively by white male business owners. We acknowledge our institution has been part of the problem of institutionalized racism and sexism where decisions, public policies and business deals benefit the white privileged, thus reinforcing longstanding racial, gender and class inequities."
In response to complaints made about the comments, the chamber board declined to retract the letter and wrote a public letter. In it, the board expressed support for Teeter and for the chamber's diversity stand.
Several board members spoke to the council on Monday to endorse the economic development work being done by the chamber. But they appeared at the meeting before those who criticized Teeter, so there was no reference in their remarks to the controversy.
The criticism came largely from residents who opposed the city's mask mandate and have continued to appear at council meetings to complain about business interference and the handling of the COVID-19 response.
The presentation and subsequent public comments occupied about two hours of the meeting.
In other business, the council approved a resolution endorsing a contract for a parks master plan study.
City staff issued a call July 24 for proposals to hire a consultant to help assemble the master plan. There were 11 proposals submitted.
A city staff committee evaluated the proposals and ranked them, selecting Landworks Studio, a Kansas City landscape architecture firm that has designed projects for clients worldwide. The price for Joplin’s work is $129,760.
The council also approved a staff request to apply for a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office to prepare a nomination of the Broadway District to the National Register of Historic Places.
The nomination is based on the results of a historic preservation survey conducted of the northern side of the East Town neighborhood. The proposed district would run along the north side of Langston Hughes-Broadway from Division Avenue to Landreth Avenue.
