A local woman is hoping to bring light to these challenging times by rekindling a former longtime Christmas Eve tradition in which luminarias lit up driveways and curbs around Joplin.
Back in the 1960s, it was commonplace for Joplin neighborhoods to decorate driveways and sidewalks with luminarias, which are often made by placing a short candle in a small, white paper bag weighted down with a small amount of sand in the bottom.
Joplin Globe files hold numerous accounts of residents on Minnesota Avenue from 26th Street to 32nd Street participating in the lighting of the luminarias for decades, with Art White serving as the unofficial organizer, White would order all of the supplies and participants would come by and pick them up.
He was quoted in a 1982 Globe article that the luminaria tradition was started in Joplin by a woman who moved to the area from New Mexico, where they are still popular today.
“Then she moved away from here, but three or four of us around here wanted to keep up the tradition,” White said in a Dec. 19, 1982, Joplin Globe article. “Back then, there were only one or two blocks involved, but through the years, others up and down the street wanted to join in.”
The luminarias typically burned from dusk to midnight on Christmas Eve. But for whatever reason, the luminaria tradition became passe in Joplin.
Lynn Crouch, who lives along Campbell Parkway, hopes to change that this year and is encouraging residents to bring back lights and luminarias to help spread Christmas cheer. Originally from Springfield, Crouch hadn’t heard about luminarias until she moved to Joplin over a decade ago.
“My boyfriend and I used to go driving around town during Christmastime to see the lights, she said. He would talk about how there used to be streets lined with luminarias, she said. “I’ve never actually seen that before. In Springfield, it’s not really a thing, so I always thought it was really interesting. And with this year being the way it was, it kind of popped up in my head. I feel that people do want a little light and cheer.”
Crouch said people could find her Facebook Group online if they would like to participate in a revival of the tradition. She purchased supplies for her project months ago and plans to be a point person in her neighborhood. She hopes other people can do the same.
“I can make up kits and set it out to where people can pick up one or I may go door-to-door,” said Crouch. “I still haven’t decided. I hope to motivate people to get involved. That way when you drive through a neighborhood, every light is lit up, and you can see all of the houses. Make a moment of it. Sometimes it’s disheartening to drive through a neighborhood and only have one house with lights on it.”
David Staples, who was born and raised in Joplin, said it was one of his family’s favorite Christmas traditions to drive around and view the luminarias along Minnesota Avenue in the 1980s.
“All of the blocks did it back then and the houses were all decorated,” said Staples. “It was really cool. I do remember there being less and less over time. I was definitely sad to see it go.”
Staples said he hopes it can be revitalized for future generations to enjoy.
“Now, I’ve got grandkids, and I know they’d appreciate it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.