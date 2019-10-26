A number of appointments to Joplin city boards and commissions were made recently by the Joplin City Council.
Those are:
• Kate DeTar, Chris Ferguson and William Mountz were named to the Historic Preservation Commission to succeed Nancy Morton, Paula Callihan and Pete Ramsour. William Fischer and Lori Haun were reappointed.
• Steven Fuller was named to the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., succeeding Fred Osborn.
• Tom Franz and Russ Alcorn were named to the TIF Commission, taking seats that were vacated by Chris Tucker and Ron Gatz.
• William Stephens and Gary Wilson were appointed to the Building Board of Appeals, succeeding Crystal Harrington and Ervin Wilson.
• Marlena Shofler and Leonard Miller were named to the Housing Authority board for seats vacated by Michael Johnson and Brian Hughes.
• Steve Urie was appointed to the ADA Accessibility Committee, succeeding Sarah Vargyas; Jeff Hughey and Curtis Ledford were reappointed.
• Rob O'Brian was named to the Airport Board to succeed Tim Forker.
• Emily Stanley will take a seat on the Joplin Public Library board, succeeding Bill Pate.
• Trevor Freer will serve on the Traffic Commission, succeeding Ervin Wilson. Michael Mayer was reappointed.
• Gregg Wilkerson was reappointed to the Capital Improvements Oversight Sales Tax Committee.
• Paul Teverow was reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Bob Tyler was reappointed to the Board of Health.
The city is accepting applications for its boards and commissions. A list can be found at joplinmo.org; click on "Government." Applications may be filled out on the website by going to "Departments" on the website and looking under "City Clerk."
Applications also can be obtained by calling the city clerk at 417-624-0820, ext. 220, or visiting the clerk's office on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
