CARTHAGE, Mo. — After some tense discussions, the Carthage City Council approved a recommendation by a committee of residents to pretty much divide the proceeds of a proposed use tax three ways if residents vote to approve it on Aug. 3.
The use tax, which is similar to a sales tax. If approved, it would be charged at the same 2.75% rate as the city sales tax and tacked on to purchases made online by Carthage residents. The measure will be on the ballot with a simple majority required for passage.
The eight-member committee, made up of business owners and other residents of Carthage, was appointed by Mayor Dan Rife and approved on a 7-2 vote at the council’s June 22 meeting. The committee will help the city get information out about why the city is asking for the tax and for what it would be used.
Council members Mike Daugherty and David Armstrong voted on June 22 against creating the committee.
At the July 13 meeting, Councilman Alan Snow, one of two council liaisons to this committee, said the committee decided it would be informational in nature and wouldn’t advocate for voters to vote either way.
Snow said the committee also voted to recommend that the city divide the estimated $740,000 in annual revenue from a use tax in three-way split, earmarking 40% to parks, 30% to public safety, and 30% to infrastructure for the first three years of collections.
“The committee was really concerned that the city didn’t just take the money and just put it in reserves, so they wanted to designate that these percentages would go to projects that will benefit everyone,” Snow said. “The people on the committee were appointed at our last meeting were all business owners or people in the community who have a business interest in the community, so I think their recommendation should be considered very strongly as we move forward.”
Snow asked the council to adopt the recommendation, but Daugherty said he would prefer that more of the revenue go specifically to a fund to replace the bridges on North Garrison Avenue between Carthage and Kendricktown, which are in poor condition and will need replacing at city expense in the next few years.
Snow opposed this idea, saying the little more than $1 million accumulated by saving half the tax money for three years would not be nearly enough to cover the cost of replacing the three North Garrison bridges, which was estimated to be more than $10 million about six years ago.
Armstrong proposed an amendment to change the split to 50-50 between parks and infrastructure.
“If I’m to support anything involving this tax at all, I would like to see the money redirected back to the public so they have a reason to vote for this,” Armstrong said. “It would be nice if we could say we, as a city, have invested time to plan and to look at what we need in the future, and I think we’ve spent a lot of time and a lot of money on public safety. That’s always the biggest annual budget item and that’s not really where I think we’re falling short. I think where we’re falling short is making sure we fund the parks plan.”
Councilwoman Ceri Otero, the other council liaison to the committee, said the eight residents didn’t come up with the three-way split on a whim.
“They arrived at this thoughtfully and with a fair bit of discussion,” she said. “It wasn’t like a quick and easy thing. They put a lot of thought and effort into it. It makes it a little bit harder because they do represent a large number of voters. They understand kind of what helps people be interested and come alongside on this. It wasn’t entered into lightly or thoughtlessly.”
Council members suggested that the committee may disband itself if the council ignored its recommendation, but Armstrong said he was not concerned about that.
“I’ll just add that I voted ‘no’ for this committee,” he said. “So if they decide to dissolve, it won’t hurt my feelings.”
The eight council members voted down Armstrong’s amendment on a 6-2 vote, with Armstrong and Daugherty voting in favor of the amendment.
The council went on to approve the recommended three-way split on a 5-3 vote, with Armstrong, Daugherty and Craig Diggs voting against.
Background
A use tax would allow the city to collect revenue on online sales at the same rate that it collects sales tax on retail stores inside the city limits
The city’s sales tax rate is 2.75%. The state sales tax rate is 4.23% and Jasper County collects an additional 1.23%, meaning the city collects 8.21 cents on every dollar or $8.21 on every $100 in sales at a retail business in Carthage.
The use tax would apply at the same rate on items purchased online and would be collected by the state from the online retailer.
Carthage city leaders have been discussing a use tax since 2012, when a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court created a loophole in the Missouri sales tax laws allowing vehicles purchased out of state or from an individual to be exempted from local sales taxes in cities that did not have a use tax.
The city placed a measure on the ballot in 2013 asking voters to approve a use tax for vehicles, including cars and trucks, trailers, boats and outboard motors, purchased out of state and for internet sales as well. That measure failed.
In August 2017 the city placed a measure on the ballot asking voters to approve just the portion of the use tax dealing with vehicle sales and that passed with 69% of the vote.
The city of Carl Junction has unsuccessfully attempted to pass a use tax on retail sales over the internet four times in the past few years. The most recent push was in April 2021, when it failed by a margin of 531 “no” votes to 335 “yes” votes.
The steady increase in the popularity in online retail sales, especially in the past decade, has siphoned off a substantial amount of sales from local brick-and-mortar stores, thus taking a substantial amount of sales tax revenue away from cities and counties, and other local taxing entities. The courts have said that cities may assess a use tax on online purchases, which would give them a means to recoup some of their former revenue. But they cannot assess the use tax without authorization from voters.
Cities are not the only aggrieved entities. Local retailers have long complained that because online retailers are not required to assess sales taxes, they are at an unfair disadvantage in marketing their products.
