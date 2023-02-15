Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into concerns about a fertilizer.
About 300 residents from Southwest Missouri met last week to share concerns about a recycled sludge being sprayed as a fertilizer on area fields.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin being named one of the best places for remote workers.
- Stained Glass Theatre's production of "Tom Sawyer."
- A Pro Musica Joplin concert featuring a dynamic trio.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
