The wild winter weather continued to be the big story for our newsroom today.
Liberty this morning announced plans for rolling blackouts as an energy producing pool for the Midwest continued to struggle with extreme cold temperatures. Those planned outages were halted by the afternoon, although a few unplanned outages were still being addressed.
Spire then asked its customers to immediately reduce their natural gas usage as an energy conservation measure. In an interview, they said the request was made to help natural gas supply keep up with the demand.
