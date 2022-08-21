Joplin is home to more than 20 butterfly sculptures displayed strategically throughout the city. They represent the rebirth Joplin experienced after the devastating 2011 tornado — and something more.
The sculptures also represent a more natural relationship that exists between the city and the monarch butterfly, which migrates through the Joplin metro area each year in September.
But there are fewer and fewer of these insects visiting the Show-Me State each year.
The monarch butterfly is in trouble. Late last month, the insect was added to the “red list” of threatened species and categorized as “endangered” for the first time by the International Union for the Conservation of Natures. That’s just two steps from becoming extinct in the wild.
Scientists and naturalists alike are turning to the public to help boost the population numbers of the most recognized of all butterflies.
Robin Standridge, of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, said she has seen “quite a few people” stepping up to help restore the monarch’s habitat.
“I don’t know if they have just woken up (to the fact) or what it is, but it’s really great to see that people actually do care,” she said. “They are helping in small ways; every little bit helps.”
The monarch’s growing scarcity should worry people because the 90% decline in monarch numbers since 1998 is an indicator of an ecosystem in trouble, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The monarch is also a key pollinator.
“It’s not just about them looking pretty or pretty flowers,” Standridge said. “We depend on the pollinators tremendously; they pollinate many, many things.”
Milkweed plants
Pollinating insects are vital not only to the production of healthy crops of foods and medicines for humans, but they also serve as vital components of the habitats and ecosystems used by wild animals for food and shelter.
“It’s ironic,” Standridge said, “but we depend on these little bitty creatures to make our lives a lot more comfortable. They are such beautiful creatures. ... We really do need them.”
A healthy monarch population translates into a healthy ecosystem. Scientists have blamed the monarch’s plummeting numbers on a number of key factors: habitat loss, climate change and the liberal use of pesticides and herbicides.
So what can Joplin home gardeners do to support the monarch? Easy, Standridge said.
“People need to be planting the milkweed plant because that is the food source for monarch butterfly,” she said. “One milkweed plant is enough (to feed) a family of monarchs.”
According to Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Jessie Ballard, there are four types of milkweed plants available to the public. Common and butterfly milkweed plants are the two most popular ones, as well as purple milkweed and, for swampy areas, swamp milkweed.
Milkweed is the only plant monarch caterpillars eat, Ballard said, and it’s where the adult butterflies lay their eggs. Without it, the species simply could not exist.
“All of those, no matter what you decide to plant — doesn’t matter what species — they all play an important role” in keeping the monarch species alive and thriving, Ballard said.
The monarchs will descend on the Joplin area in mid-September, laying their eggs, as they migrate south to Mexico.
“You’ll see a big chunk of them all coming together” by mid-September, Ballard said. “Instead of seeing just one, you’ll (suddenly) see five to 10 of them moving together.”
The new butterflies will hatch, completing their life cycle, by October, feeding on nectar from a large assortment of flowers and helping to spread pollen from one group of plants to the next.
To give the monarch's sagging numbers a boost, Ballard said people should adopt a one-step-at-a-time approach.
“We just need to focus on what we can do tomorrow, what can we do next season. Next season, plant two milkweed plants in the garden. The season after that, plant two more,” she said. “If we can do just a little bit better by planting just one more (milkweed), it would help just a little bit more.”
Habitats in Joplin
Joplin has been a reliable partner with the National Wildlife Federation's Mayors' Monarch Pledge. Over the past few years, the city has established several butterfly habitat areas and launched efforts to educate the public about saving the monarch.
Habitats filled with milkweed and other pollinator-friendly plants have been established along Campbell Parkway; inside Ewert, Humphrey, Leonard and Mercy parks; and at the Butterfly Overlook inside Cunningham Park.
“Joplin has done a great job,” Ballard said. “We’re headed in the right direction, that’s for sure.”
Residents are also encouraged to set up a butterfly puddling station — essentially, an intentional mud puddle made of water and sand in a sunny spot and a flat stone for the butterflies to perch on. Butterflies will sun themselves on the stone to raise their temperatures, and will sip water from the puddle to supplement their nectar diets with the salts and minerals they need.
“We should be looking out for all our butterflies because just as quickly as the monarchs — despite our efforts — have become endangered, any other of the little species can become endangered,” Standridge said. “Every time we lose one, we lose ground on taking care of Mother Earth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.