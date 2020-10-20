After receiving almost 2,000 surveys from area residents regarding the future of the Ewert Park Aquatic Center, engineers and architects came back with four proposals on how to renovate the pool and make it more fun for residents of the community that surrounds it.
But some residents who attended Tuesday’s public meeting at McKinley Elementary School were not happy with most of the options presented.
One proposal was to renovate the existing pool. Two options involved installing splash parks to replace the existing pool. The fourth option combined splash pad elements with renovating a part of the existing pool.
Resident Irene Carr said she didn’t think any option that didn’t involve keeping a place to swim would fly with the kids who live in the East Town neighborhood around Ewert Park.
She said she didn’t think turning the pool into a splash park would work because the children coming to the pool aren’t using the splash elements that exist there now.
“Older children are not going to be playing in this splash park,” Carr said. “That’s just not going to work because it’s not working now. They’ve got to have some kind of place to swim, and you can’t swim in a small amount of water. The teenagers or even the adults, they’re not going to come there for that.”
Resident Patsy Robinson said removing the Ewert pool entirely was taking away a part of the African American history of Joplin.
“The pool was one of the things that was provided for the Back community because they weren’t allowed anywhere else,” Robinson said. “We were the minority when it was built for us because we couldn’t go to Schifferdecker or Cunningham parks. It needs to be kept as part of our community, in whatever way you need to keep it.”
Approximately 18 residents along with 10 or so city officials and officials with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, the company preparing the plans to renovate the aquatic center, attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Lauren Ozburn, with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, said the nearly 2,000 survey responses they received was far more than they expected and gave a clear picture of what the community wants to see.
“It showed that aquatics is supported in Joplin,” Ozburn said. “When we say aquatics, that can mean a variety of things. It means something that is recreational and involves water, but that can vary with each community. So that’s the first thing we know. Joplin is very interested and supportive of water in its entertainment.”
Ozburn said that what is driving the designers toward a splash park, either in combination with or instead of a pool, is that a splash park is easier to maintain and requires fewer people to operate it, making it less expensive to keep open.
Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks and Recreation Department director, said the city, like many cities across the country, is having more and more trouble attracting the people, mostly high school students, needed to act as lifeguards and operate the pool.
“Kids these days are busier than ever,” Bloomberg said. “We’ve had trouble attracting enough lifeguards to the point that we can’t keep all three of our pools open every day in the summer. We have to rotate staff through the three pools.”
The first option presented involved rebuilding the current Ewert Park Aquatic Center to restore cracking concrete and aging pipes and restore the pool to a better condition in its existing configuration. Ozburn gave an estimated cost of between $3.5 million and $4 million for that option.
Options two and three involve replacing the pool entirely with various configurations of splash parks, with costs between $2 million and $4 million.
Option four involved restoring part of the existing pool and adding a large splash pad to the area, with an estimated cost of $4 million to $5 million.
Bloomberg said the committee working on the project would take what it has learned at this meeting and past meetings, with the hope of making a recommendation to the City Council in the next few weeks.
The Ewert Park project and Memorial Hall restoration would be the primary projects presented to voters in 2021 when they’re asked to renew and extend the city’s parks sales tax.
