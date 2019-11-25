Joplin-area residents reveled not only in Christmas lights but in relative warmth Monday night as they kicked off the holiday season at the Downtown Lighting Celebration.
Under a clear sky with the temperature still in the 50s, celebrants gathered around Spiva Park for the lighting ceremony in which white lights on the backdrop of the miner statue spelled "Holidays In Joplin."
A dance troupe from Karen's Dance Studio stepped up to perform to the title track from the movie "The Greatest Showman."
Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Stanley, dressed in white breeches, boots and the trademark red jacket of P.T. Barnum, appeared with the dancers as a surprise performer. His role was that of the front man for the show, like that of Hugh Jackman, who played Barnum in the movie.
Stanley said that he is a lifelong friend of dance teacher Nicole Drouin. "She has made me do many things in my life, and this is just one more on the list," a smiling Stanley said. "If I could be a little bit more like Hugh Jackman in life, I think I would be better off for it," he joked.
With the streets blocked for the seasonal celebration, people waited in a constantly lengthening line for a free cup of cocoa and a cookie.
The cocoa was provided by the Joplin Salvation Army. Maj. Douglas Stearns, asked for an estimate of the number of cups that would be served, said, "I think it's been nonstop since we've been here," starting at 5 p.m. "The city provided the cookies, and I think they've already come and gone."
The organization has participated in the lighting ceremony by distributing cocoa for several years.
"It's a way to let the community know we are here to help," Stearns said.
"Years ago, our Army slogan was 'Heart to God and Hand to Man.' About 1980 they changed the slogan to 'Doing the Most Good.' One of our founder's daughters, who was a general of the Salvation Army like the bishop of a diocese, her theme was 'Doing the Most Good for the Most People with the Most Need.' So that is what the Salvation Army has been doing here in Joplin for 130 years."
Across Main Street, families took photographs in a sleigh pulled by a set of lighted reindeer. That was fun, said Eva Anderson, 8, of Joplin. Asked what she wanted to do other than sit in the sleigh, Eva said she was hoping to "just have a good time with my sister."
Between the cocoa and the sleigh, a jolly old symbol of Christmas, Santa Claus, arrived to hear the secret wishes for the gifts children hoped he will bring them in a few weeks. He also posed with the children for photographs for that seasonal shot parents enjoy having as a keepsake.
Rylee Baker, 8, said, "It makes me feel happy" to be near Santa. She was excited to be at the celebration because "I might get to see some of my friends from my school."
Her mother, Mary Jane Baker, got a photo of all three of her children with the North Pole visitors. "It was very nice," she said. "We didn't have to wait very long to see Santa at all."
Four-year-old Kendal Dinwiddie got off Santa's lap and told her mom, "Momma, I like Santa. I like Santa." Asked if she told Santa what she would like to have for Christmas, she said she asked him to bring her "a horsey. The one you can push on your feet and you can move it around."
Kendal's mother, Kim Dinwiddie, said the event "is wonderful. It's fun. It just helps get everyone in the Christmas spirit."
Asked if he had a message for Joplin area children this season, Santa replied, "Be good and be merry."
Kickoff tidbits
The Downtown Lighting Celebration concluded with the showing the classic Christmas television program "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" on a giant outdoor screen provided by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. The parks department, the city of Joplin and the Downtown Joplin Alliance organized the event.
