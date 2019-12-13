CARTHAGE, Mo. — A residents group and an engineering consultant plan to present preliminary plans for an aquatic center in Carthage.
Last summer, Fair Acres Family YMCA requested and received a $25,000 grant from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust to hire a consultant to research and develop designs for a new pool.
Waters Edge Aquatic Design, based out of Lenexa, Kansas, was selected for the job in a $19,000 contract in March to evaluate the town's existing pools, review the current municipal pool site and other possible sites, as well as evaluating the concept and budget development of pool options.
The residents group has been working with the consultant over the past several months on the tentative plans and renderings to see what it would take to complete the project.
The most recent findings will be discussed at the City Council's Public Services Committee's public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 326 Grant St. The pool in Municipal Park in Carthage was built in 1936 and faces numerous issues, including leaks and outdated filtration and chemical systems. It was renovated in 1987 to its current configuration.
The city contracts with Fair Acres YMCA to run the pool in Municipal Park and the children’s pool in Central Park.
Jonathan Roberts, executive director of the Carthage YMCA, said his organization got involved in the aquatic center project in 2016 when it started managing the city pools.
“We were asked if there was a way that we could bring our expertise of aquatics and facilitation with our programming to help make our pool more attractive, but to also increase the visits to see if that would warrant either a renovation or a new aquatic center in the future,” he said.
Since the Y has been managing the two pools, annual attendance numbers have more than doubled. Roberts said the average attendance at the pools from 2011 to 2015 was about 5,000 visits per summer. The average number of visits since the Y has taken over is just under 11,000, he said.
“We’ve almost doubled the attendance per summer, but it’s still low numbers because our pool isn’t adequate to what the other pools are in our area,” said Roberts. “Because of the condition of the current facility, the city is subsidizing that pool at a higher level than what a community should be if they had a newer facility.”
Roberts said the residents group, of which he is a member, has taken it the project as far as it can before serious discussion and action on the part of the city government. The group's presentation on Tuesday will include an introduction, goals, a summary of report results, a regional concept, a timeline and what the next steps would be.
“Our hope is that we present this to the Public Service Committee, answer questions and then move forward with the city as they’re working on a Master Parks Plan, so that we can push for a timeline,” he said.
Mark Peterson, Carthage Parks and Recreation director, said the project is still in the early stages.
“The Citizens Action Group has created some urgency to the project and showing us what the aquatic community is really craving in an aquatic center,” he said. “It’s a cool process. I’ve been at the meetings more to represent the city because everyone involved understands that the city’s the only one that will be able to take on the liability and the risk of the project.”
Peterson said it will be the city’s decision whether to take the group's information into account and complete its own assessment.
The group has narrowed down the potential site for new pool to Fair Acres Sports Complex on the south side of town, according to Peterson.
“The location was determined to be reasonably accessible in many different ways, and they have the space there to put in the aquatic center,” he said. “They’re going to be talking about the size of an aquatic center, too. It should be a very interesting discussion because the Citizens Action Group came up with a regional aquatic center size, a facility that has more features in it, along with a competitive pool.”
Support group
The residents group is composed of representatives from swim teams, the school district, the YMCA, the city of Carthage, the Carthage Parks and Recreation Department and other community members.
