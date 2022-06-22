Barely a head taller than the front bumper, kids gathered around a new fire engine Wednesday to push it into a bay at Joplin Fire Station No. 5.
More than 100 firefighters, city officials and residents gathered to participate in and observe the ceremony marking the arrival of a new ladder truck for the Joplin Fire Department.
Wetting and pushing the truck into the garage bay is a tradition observed each time the department gets a new fire engine.
"This is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s for the fire service to do a wet-down ceremony," fire Chief Gerald Ezell told the crowd. "We take history and tradition very seriously here."
In the days when wagons were pulled by horses to the scene of a fire, the wagons and horses would be washed afterward and backed into the firehouse bay to be ready for the next alarm. Today, that practice has been translated into commissioning the new truck by anointing it with water drawn and sprayed from the old truck.
After the spray, towels are distributed for members of the community — in this case the kids — to wipe down the truck. When that's done, it's all hands on deck for the big push.
"You have to get a good grip," advised one young girl as they prepared for the chore ahead. With just a little help from a fireman in the driver's seat, the truck was safely inched backward into the bay.
The new truck is a Pierce Enforcer with 107 feet of vertical ladder reach and 100 feet of horizontal reach. It cost $1.24 million, funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax voters passed in 2006.
The city had contracted with a company for a truck that was to have been delivered last year. However, the fire department reported to the Joplin City Council last fall that the order had been waiting for 644 days and that the manufacturer still had not started production because of supply chain problems.
But the fire department was in need of a new truck, as its newest truck was out of service at that time waiting on a repair, so the department was using its backup, a 2001 model.
That's when department officials searched for an option rather than waiting another year or more to have a truck custom built. They located a new stock truck that was modified to Joplin's specifications and delivered in a shorter amount of time.
"The new ladder truck will improve the fire service," City Manager Nick Edwards said. "It's got the single axle, it's got the longer ladder, and it's going to be a real asset and service improvement for the fire service and the community. I'm thankful for public support of the fire department, Edwards said.
