Details about the purpose of forming historic districts in the East Town neighborhood along with answers to questions residents had about getting city repairs were discussed at a meeting Thursday night.
About 20 residents were drawn to the Boys & Girls Club for the meeting conducted by representatives of Joplin city staff.
Several residents said they were surprised to learn that a historic district process had been taking place because they were not informed of previous meetings held about the effort. They asked questions about how people were notified of previous meetings and who was involved in making decisions about the two proposed historic districts for East Town and the purpose of the districts.
Tom Walters, a community development planner for the city, said the purpose of nominating a portion of the business district along Langston Hughes-Broadway to the National Register of Historic Places was to spur investment in the area. Approval of the nomination would make tax credits available that could pay up to 25% of the cost of renovating properties within the boundaries of the district.
A second district encompasses a residential area east of the business district.
Meetings and community input about the history of the neighborhood were taken during meetings in 2019 and early 2020. Historic preservation specialists from a Kansas City company, Rosin Preservation, worked in the neighborhood to take photographs and gather information about buildings and houses.
Two phases of surveying the East Town neighborhood were done to identify historic characteristics and structures. The survey was conducted in two phases because of the size of the neighborhood. The first phase encompassed about 50 blocks of property, or roughly 300 acres, north of Langston Hughes-Broadway. That is the area proposed as the Broadway District.
Boundaries of the Broadway District would be from Langston Hughes-Broadway to north of Hill Street and from east of Landreth Avenue to Division Avenue.
The second phase of the survey focused on the area south of Broadway.
Nominations of the districts have not been completed yet.
At Thursday night’s meeting, residents asked if owning property in a historic district would increase their taxes. There also was concern expressed that promoting too much investment in properties would price local residents out of the area. Walters said taxes would not increase as a result of the historic district determination unless improvements are made which result in a higher assessed value for taxes.
There are increases in the value of the properties that result from reassessment for tax purposes, though.
People who do not make improvements would likely not be affected, Walters said.
Another meeting for more discussion on the historic district status is to be held June 21.
But there were more questions than those about the historic district.
Several residents said some streets in the neighborhood are in bad condition, there are bumps and potholes that were to be fixed but were not. Some sidewalks are cracked and not useable while new sidewalks were built by the city on St. Louis Avenue, which marks the eastern boundary of East Town.
Walters said the city is preparing to do sidewalk repairs in a central section of the neighborhood and also will soon start on stormwater drainage repairs. There has been sewer system work in parts of the neighborhood within the past few years. Last year, the city provided $700,000 worth of sewer system work.
Resident Gary Wofford asked if there was grant funding available to repair and repave Langston Hughes-Broadway which also is an original section of Route 66. City officials were not aware of any funding targeted for Route 66, but said some street repairs are due in the neighborhood by the city.
Other residents said it seemed that other parts of the city get more infrastructure repairs than East Town or that the area is always last on the list.
A city street engineer, Dakota Rusk, explained that the city is divided into seven zones for street repairs and resurfacing, which means repairs are done in one zone a year to the streets in the worst condition. Each zone gets some repairs every seven years. There also is a program to apply a protective coating, called microsurfacing, to a number of streets each year to help them last until they can be completely resurfaced.
Rusk said that in checking city records, it did seem that East Town had been skipped a time or two in the rotation. Because of that, he intends to schedule repairs to sections of some streets that have large potholes.
Some residents said they are considering talking to department heads or the City Council about the need for repairs in East Town.
