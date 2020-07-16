Hundreds of vehicles lined up in the parking lot of Joplin's Memorial Hall today for the city's first day of distribution of free masks.
Globe reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Roger Nomer also were there, visiting with city staff and residents about the event. The drive-thru mask distribution is part of the city’s plan to supply Joplin residents with a mask in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As you likely recall, the City Council recently passed an ordinance requiring that face coverings be worn in businesses and public places. City officials recently purchased 50,000 gray cloth masks from a local vendor and received the shipment earlier this week.
You can learn more about this effort, and when the next distribution times are, from our story later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest on mask mandates from governors in Arkansas and Georgia.
- An update on free COVID-19 testing coming to Joplin and surrounding areas this weekend.
- A profile of a Pittsburg, Kansas, nurse who helped save lives during the COVID-19 crisis while volunteering abroad.
Thanks for reading, and have a great evening.
