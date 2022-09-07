Use of a residential street to carry loads of asphalt debris to a fill site at 34th and Main streets has drawn complaints from residents.
"This has been awful," said resident Phyllis Bickett-Wilson of the noise and dust she said were caused by heavy trucks carrying construction debris that appeared to be broken asphalt to the fill site. She said the asphalt-laden black dust was so thick it clung to her house and took four hours to clean off the exterior and porch.
Bickett-Wilson also views airborne asphalt in that state a hazardous substance and should not be transported in open trucks where it can blow off onto surrounding properties. She said at least 13 loads went by her house on 34th Street, an area the neighbors thought had been posted off-limits to that kind of truck traffic.
Some neighbors, including Bickett-Wilson, opposed the establishment of the the dumpsite on a hill above Main Street adjoining the residential area on 34th Street. They also objected to a prior rock crushing operation that had been there in 2017 and 2018. That resulted in city officials working with the operator to move the rock crushing work to an industrial site on the west side of the city.
In addition, the city posted 34th Street at Indiana Avenue as a no-truck zone that Bickett-Wilson thought meant the neighborhood would be free of that type of traffic. But when trucks rolled by on Aug. 31 with loads of debris, she called police to report it.
City officials said Friday in a response to Globe questions that no citations were issued for transporting the debris.
Joplin's assistant city manager, Tony Robyn, said that while city officials are monitoring the situation, the dumpsite has a proper permit to operate from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He also said the residential street can be used because the debris came from a construction project in that neighborhood, and the trucks, in such cases, may use the closest route to the dumpsite.
Unlike 2018, when concrete removed from city streets was being taken to the site, the material being taken there now is not from any city projects, Robyn said.
"We have previously instructed our contractors to not use this (fill dump) site," he said. "We are verifying this is still being followed."
Generally, trucks are required to access the dump from Main Street as the designated truck route. Indiana Avenue does have “no trucks” signs posted, Robyn said.
Robyn said that if any commercial projects are going on in the area and they have an agreement with the landowner to take demolition debris to the site, given their proximity they would be allowed to use the closest route or 34th Street rather than driving around to Main Street.
Beckett-Wilson and other residents of the street sought action from the city to stop the fill site and deliveries to it for several years, saying it was a nuisance to their neighborhood. In addition to being unsightly, they said, it coated people's houses and cars with dust and debris, and it resulted in excessive noise and wear and tear on their street because of the heavy traffic.
After numerous rounds of complaints from residents, the rock crusher operation was moved to industrial property on the west side of town, although debris was stored there until it could be transported to the new site.
The city manager at that time, Sam Anselm, said city officials had known about the operation since it started but that the city could not take action against it because operators were not required to file for any special permits at the time. He said that while crushing operations were to be moved, the site could still be used to dump rock, concrete and other types of materials as fill material for the hillside.
"I'm very disappointed they can still dump there," Bickett-Wilson said in 2018. She said all of those involved, including the contractor, city officials and the landowner, have blighted the area by allowing the operation so close to homes and near Interstate 44 where the site is visible to visitors.
"They all knew it, and they really didn't care they blighted this neighborhood," Bickett-Wilson said then.
The site owner, businessman Rodney Spriggs of RKS Development, could not be reached for comment on the resident's latest concerns about the pulverized asphalt being transported and dumped there.
In 2015, RKS and Spriggs obtained city approval to form a tax increment financing district in the South Main Street area to build mixed-use retail and commercial space. The TIF process allows sales tax money within the district to accumulate to pay for future construction of streets, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure to support the business district.
The effort met with heated opposition from some of the residents in the TIF area south of 32nd Street, including the fill dump established at the former location of the Capri Motel.
Residents of 34th Street brought complaints about the fill dump and problems associated with the truck traffic on their street to the City Council four years ago. Spriggs said he had provided his contact information to people in that area when he bought a number of properties there for commercial development, but no one contacted him with complaints. He said he offered to buy the residential properties closest to the site.
Spriggs said then he allowed the rock crushing operation there at no charge because the city was able to use it to process concrete material for the city, saving city taxpayers money on post-tornado street- and land-clearing operations. "I get it, and we want to be good neighbors, but it is definitely helping the city by saving them costs and such," Spriggs said then.
The city said at that time that the crushed rock and concrete were not being used in replacement concrete for street work but that some had been used for fill material for new sidewalks.
Arlene Nash, who lived in the neighborhood nearly 50 years and was only one house away from the dumpsite, recently sold her house largely to get away from the operation. She said the Spriggs company offered years ago to buy five houses next to the operation, including hers, but that all five owners had to sell at one time. At the time, her husband was ill and they were not able to move, so they declined and the sales did not take place.
She is now a widow.
Nash said she decided to finally sell her property because she did not want her great-grandchildren "playing in that area with all that dust on our yard" from the fill operation, she said. Also the winds kicked up so much dust that she could no longer sit outside on her deck.
"It was more than I could take now that I'm alone," she said.
Spriggs said in 2018 that there was a lot of pollen in the air that contributes to dust on people's cars and houses. He said a watering truck was placed on the site to try to keep the dust down, but residents said that did not work.
As for the noise, "they are operating well within the requirements" of city noise limits, Spriggs said. He said most people would not hear it except a few residents when they are outside.
By moving the crushing operation, he hoped the worst of the neighbor's concerns would have been addressed, he said at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.