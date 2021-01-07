In 56 years of voting — 15 presidential elections — Richard Scott and Doris Conyers have never landed on the same candidate.
Scott, 77, first voted for Barry Goldwater in 1964 and has voted Republican since; Conyers, also 77, voted for Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and has voted Democratic since.
But on Wednesday, the two found themselves in agreement after a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the nation's Capitol and drove lawmakers into hiding in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election: The country is more divided now than at any time in their memories.
"I was disturbed," said Scott, of Carl Junction. "How did it ever get so far out of hand? I don't know."
Conyers, of Webb City, was in a car at the time and listening to events unfold on the radio. She had been to the Capitol before and was aware of security and couldn't understand how the mob breached the barricades so easily.
Her reaction: "It was just unbelievable ... a sense of disbelief. ... Somebody has broken into the Capitol? What did you say? ... I didn't hear you right."
Scott said he thought the possibility of physical violence may have been greater during the turbulent 1960s, but both he and Conyers agreed there has been a breakdown across the country, either an inability or an unwillingness to find common ground, to even talk to one another.
"We need to stop and recognize how great America really is," Scott said.
"I hope the shock from (Wednesday) will be enough to motivate people (to find common ground)," Conyers said.
But she added that she is not optimistic.
Since 2018, the Globe has been interviewing area voters as part of its ongoing "Pulse of the Voters" series, a quarterly project of CNHI, the Globe's parent company. The paper turned to many of those same voters Thursday for perspective on the attack.
'Trump era is over'
Nearly 75% of Joplin-area voters endorsed Trump in 2020, voters like Jay McBee, of Joplin. He said watching Wednesday’s attack was both sad and terrifying. He also said the actions were those of perhaps a few hundred out of tens of thousands who were at the rally, and those who attacked the Capitol should be prosecuted.
"The Trump era is over, but there will be other elections, and each state must ensure the integrity of its citizens' vote. If we dismiss the thoughts of 71 million American voters, we risk the loss of this great republic," he said.
Lisa Martin, of Webb City, said in an email to the Globe that this was not just an attack on the Capitol but also upon the constitutional process and rule of law. Martin considers herself a moderate who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats. In 2020, she supported Joe Biden, who won both the popular and the Electoral College vote.
"Those of us who remember the Cold War lived through brinkmanship diplomacy — step to the brink of war to force acquiescence of our philosophical foe. Now, a watered-down, pop-culture-driven version of brinkmanship has been aimed at political adversaries and the citizenry of our nation for four years by a sitting president who abdicated our national character of rule of law and the will of the electorate," she said. "In his 24/7 social media blitz and 24/7 media attention to the pop- culture circus, are we really surprised that some took action on the president's words to do just what transpired on Jan. 6? No. And it took a physical assault on the U.S. Capitol for the president to step back from the brink and say he will honor the rule of law and an orderly transition of power."
She added, "How do I feel? Angry and saddened that we have fallen so far from our basic philosophy as a nation. But we do not have to fall further. It is a choice each of us makes today."
Ted Conn, who identifies as an independent voter but who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, told the Globe: "Overall, I think (Wednesday)'s occurrence was another example of the angst and anger Americans feel about the direction they perceive our country is headed.
"I also believe all protests start from the top. Whether that's the fault of the executive or legislative branch (or both) is another topic," said Conn, who has since moved to Lee's Summit. "Can this rift be healed? My head hopes so, but my gut tells me no."
Emboldened by Trump
Eddie Thomas, 71, of Joplin, has always leaned more toward Democrats and voted for Biden in November. He said Thursday that the attack on the nation’s Capitol was sickening and fueled by Trump and his staunch supporters.
“I’m not being biased, and I’m not being anti-Trump, but we heard his message,” Thomas said. “They know that Trump incites people to react, and maybe not in the most violent way, but in a strong way. He encouraged this. The Trump supporters had no reason to rush the Capitol, but they did it because they were emboldened by Trump himself.”
Thomas also was concerned by the lack of police protection and response both outside and inside the Capitol.
“They did not have enough police around the Capitol,” Thomas said. “During the Black Lives Matter protest in D.C., they had the National Guard standing on the steps of the Capitol. It sickened me when I saw these people storm in the Capitol and break into the doors and to where they were holding the session for the electoral count. I know that if this would have been people of color, it would have been dealt with differently — a lot more violently.”
Billy Conroy, of Webb City, said Wednesday's incident and the president's role in it did not change his thoughts about how the last four years have unfolded.
"I'm glad I voted for Trump. He moved us in the right direction, even though I didn't like his mannerisms," Conroy said. "Maybe if he had the statesmanship of (former President Ronald) Reagan, things would have gone a lot better."
Conroy said the fact that Trump is not a typical politician is one of the things supporters liked about him, but he acknowledged that Trump's behavior probably held back his agenda. He also said he did not appreciate Trump's treatment of Vice President Mike Pence in advance of the Electoral College certification.
"In a divided nation, we should all strive to articulate our concise convictions, not give just sloppy, angry answers," Conroy said. "We need to be patient and loving as we hear other points of view, as we press for our views."
Carole King, of Joplin, said she made a decision during the debates for the 2016 presidential election that she could never vote for Trump.
"Chris Wallace asked both candidates if they would honor the other candidate as president if that person won the election," she said. "Hillary (Clinton) said yes, but Trump would not commit. In fact, he said he couldn't lose — he would only lose the election if it was rigged. It was an awkward moment in American presidential debates, one we had never seen before in my lifetime."
King said that comment from Trump convinced her that he didn't believe in the rule of law or the nation's Constitution.
"On Jan. 6, we saw Trump carry out an attempted coup of the United States of America. He carried out in 2021 what he threatened to do in 2016," she said. "In this one instance, Trump told the truth. Trump is an enemy of the U.S. Constitution, and he is dangerous. He must be removed immediately."
Joplin Globe staff members Kimberly Barker, Kevin McClintock, Joe Hadsall, Emily Younker and Andy Ostmeyer contributed to this report.
