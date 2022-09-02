Prior to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive millions of dollars in student loan debt, Seneca resident Hannah McNutt was $40,453 in the hole, desperately trying to pay off eight different unsubsidized federal loans.
The interest alone was strangling her financially, amounting to roughly $3,500, she said.
That’s why it was a relief, she said, when the president recently announced that he had a plan to forgive a portion of Americans’ federal student loan debt. For McNutt, that could amount to $10,000 being instantly erased. Even better, she said, her remaining loan payments could be deferred by another calendar year.
Biden’s proposal is a “great thing,” McNutt said, but “I don’t think it solves the problem. It’s a Band-Aid. I’m happy to have the relief, but it’s a problem that should not have been placed on my shoulders as an 18-year-old to begin with.”
Under Biden’s proposal, borrowers may qualify to have up to $10,000 forgiven if their loan is held by the Department of Education and they make less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 for a family.
Additionally, roughly 27 million borrowers who qualified for Pell grants will be eligible to receive up to $20,000 in forgiveness. Pell grants are special government scholarships for lower-income Americans. Pell grants themselves don’t generally have to be paid back, but recipients typically take out additional student loans.
Biden also plans to extend a pause on federal student loan payments. The pause is now set to run through the end of the year, with repayments to restart in January.
“Both of these targeted actions are for families who need it the most: working and middle-class people hit especially hard during the pandemic,” Biden said.
Proponents see cancellation as a matter of racial justice. Black students are more likely to take out federal student loans and at higher amounts than their white peers.
The NAACP, which pressed Biden to cancel at least $50,000 per person, said the plan is “one step closer” to lifting the burden of student debt. Derrick Johnson, the group’s president, urged Biden to cancel the debt quickly and without bureaucratic hurdles for borrowers.
Republicans quickly denounced the plan as an insult to Americans who have repaid their debt and to those who didn’t attend college. Critics across the political spectrum also questioned whether Biden has authority for the move, and legal challenges are virtually certain.
The Job Creators Network, which promotes conservative economic policies, said it was weighing a lawsuit to try to block Biden’s plan.
“This executive overreach transfers taxpayer dollars from hardworking ordinary Americans and small businesses to disproportionately higher earners with college degrees,” said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the group. “It does nothing to address the underlying issue of outrageous college costs. Indeed, it rewards colleges for making education unaffordable and entrenches the failing status quo.”
Beyond student debt
McNutt graduated in 2018 from Missouri Southern State University with a triple major in management, human resources management and marketing. To keep her financially afloat, she took out five loans: one each for $8,251, $6,479, $6,400, $1,652 and $1,155.
She then attended online graduate school at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University to obtain her master’s degree in business administration. For that, she took out three more loans: one each for $6,185, $5,360 and $4,971.
Over the past couple of years, McNutt has paid off just $50 against her debt. She likened it to climbing a never-ending mountain.
“I’d tried to make small payments while I was in undergraduate school, but with the high interest, those did nothing,” she said.
McNutt said she remains “cautiously optimistic” that the president will make his proposal work, despite the opposition and potential legal challenges.
“Many presidents historically have promised things for votes and (they) haven’t followed through,” she said. “I see this as a way to turn the problem away from giving 18-year-olds thousands of dollars worth of debt and forcing them to determine what they want to do with their lives during a time where they are still raising a hand and asking permission to use the restroom.”
McNutt said she hopes America’s leaders one day look even further than student debt.
“We need to also revamp the system that determines the student loans to begin with,” she said. “I was only offered unsubsidized loans because it was determined based on my parents’ income and financial status. My parents did not pay for my higher education. If they had looked into that, I probably could have been approved for more grants or scholarships rather than stuck in this debt that should not have been placed on me to begin with.
“College can be a great thing,” she added. “I loved my professors and classes, but we need to stop pretending like it’s the best option for everyone.”
‘Not fair’
Loren Nicole Carnine, of Carl Junction, said she’s against Biden’s proposal.
Carnine said she was lucky as a college student, now that she looks back on it. She doesn’t have any federal loan debt, though she did have hefty payment plans set up while attending North Central Missouri College and Crowder College years ago.
“I didn’t qualify for any loans because I didn’t have credit yet,” she said.
While receiving an associate degree in animal science from the first school, and an associate degree in veterinary technology from the second one, “I was going to be a veterinarian, so I took as many credits as I could … but then I found out I couldn’t afford to go to vet school,” she said.
With payment plans set up to pay her way through college, she worked three jobs during her stint at North Central Missouri: tutoring math and English on campus between classes and working as a restaurant server during the evenings and at the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site on weekends.
During her two years at Crowder, she worked two jobs simultaneously, as a home health nurse during the week and at a vet clinic on weekends. Between her time at the two colleges, she took part in a 10-month-long licensed practical nursing technical program.
The primary reason she was able to go to school and obtain her degrees, she said, was her work ethic. She attended classes and studied during the day, and worked jobs during her spare time to meet her payment plan obligations.
That’s why she said she’s opposed to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan.
“It’s not fair to everyone,” she said, “especially people who had to pay for college by themselves with no help.”
