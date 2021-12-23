Residents who decided several months ago to look into ways to provide low-cost housing for people who are homeless are planning to develop a tiny-home village.
Rhonda Thompson spoke about the effort Monday night at a Joplin City Council meeting.
"Due to the cost of housing rising disproportionately to the rise of income, there is a shortage of affordable housing in Joplin," she said. "And the homes that are affordable are often not safe to live in. In addition to housing issues, addiction, mental health and other factors are contributing to homelessness."
There were social media conversations last summer about the number of panhandlers on city streets, tent cities, trash and crime in the community, highlighting a need for new solutions to address the issues created by poverty and a rise of homelessness, Thompson said.
"With a mission to focus on solutions rather than complaints to the issues of the homeless," she said, a group began meeting every Monday to have conversations about what could be done. That group — which included a former social worker, someone who was previously homeless, a grandmother and a retired health care professional — created a plan.
Over the course of their work and studying what had been done in other cities, such as Eden Village of the Gathering Tree in Springfield, they selected a program, a Vita Nova Village, they believe best fits what they want to accomplish. That is affordable housing for single adults.
"Through partnership with community resources, support and training will be provided for sustained employment," Thompson said. "In addition to employment training, Vita Nova will provide targeted education for a path to housing stability and a productive and meaningful life."
Targeted education would focus on the person's situation at the point in life in which they participate in the Vita Nova program to foster their strengths.
The group intends to start the program with six tiny homes in a gated community. Rent would be $300 per month. They would either become employed or would attend classes while receiving assistance.
Thompson said the planners anticipate that referrals to Vita Nova would come from local shelters. They envision the program would be transitional or a permanent solution to housing for someone who has been using emergency shelters.
The program would be open to people who have been in the community at least a year rather than those who are passing through or move frequently from place to place, she said.
Members of the Vita Nova founding group have been talking to agencies that offer community services to determine what services are already offered here and what services are needed.
"We at Vita Nova can build upon the services that are already in place by our area organizations and be the final step to housing permanence."
Mayor Ryan Stanley thanked her "for looking at our community and seeing challenges and working to come up with solutions."
He asked if the Vita Nova effort was created in Joplin or if it is an idea borrowed from other communities.
She said the program is being built on community services in Joplin, but the group has visited the Eden community in Springfield and is adapting what they have viewed and read about in other communities that were successful.
Though there is a national Vita Nova organization, Thompson told the Globe the local group is not affiliated. That group has tailored its own organization based on research of other efforts and selected the name without knowing there was a national organization by that name.
She said the group envisions providing services to many types of individuals in or near homelessness, such as those who have experienced addiction, mental health issues, and those aging out of foster care. Young people emerging from foster care do not have a safety net, Thompson said. The group also wants to serve people who are a paycheck away from homelessness or on the verge of losing their housing.
Council members asked if the group is working with shelters such as those operated by Watered Gardens and Souls Harbor as well as the Economic Security Corp., which provides assistance to the homeless.
"There is a lot of shared common ground," Thompson said. "We have so many wonderful organizations in our community and all they want to do is help. They want to jump in there and give advice, share what works for them and hasn't worked for them."
She said the group is working with organizations such as One Joplin, an agency that facilitates collaboration of local organizations to address poverty, community needs and the strengthening of neighborhoods. The Vita Nova group also has an upcoming meeting with Watered Gardens officials.
"It's been overwhelming," Thompson said of the interest in assisting Vita Nova volunteers.
The mayor said homelessness is one of the issues city government leaders plan to address with Proposition Action, a revitalization effort that will employ funding from a new use tax that will go into effect next year to clean up aging neighborhoods and housing, among other goals.
