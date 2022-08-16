New international students at Missouri Southern State University will have the opportunity to learn about campus and community resources during the International Admissions Fair.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday on the second floor of Billingsly Student Center.
“The goal is to set our international students up with resources that they might not otherwise know about, and do it all in one place,” said Stephanie Goad, Missouri Southern’s senior coordinator of international recruitment and admissions. “There will be tables from departments here on campus they need to be familiar with, as well as representatives from the community, such as banks and phone services."
Goad said there are 50 new international students currently on campus, with about 10 more in transit or arriving later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.