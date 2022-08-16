Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.