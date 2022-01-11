CARTHAGE, Mo. — On Nov. 26, 2021, Jasper County Deputy Chris Corbett suffered a heart attack and would have died but for what some called a miraculous series of events that brought him back from the brink.
On Tuesday, Corbett got a chance to say thank you when Sheriff Randee Kaiser brought people from the sheriff’s office, Carthage police and fire departments, Mercy Ambulance Service, Jasper County Emergency Services Dispatch Center and others who worked as a team to save Corbett’s life and help him recover from the heart attack he had while on duty.
“I’m just so thankful,” Corbett said after the ceremony at the sheriff’s office.
“There’s no word to really describe it,” Corbett added. “Money doesn’t pay to save a life. You just need to turn around and do good deeds and try to pay it back somehow, whether it’s a little token of appreciation like sending pizza to the firehouse or something like that. You just need to do something.”
Part of that something for Corbett is leading the effort to help his department buy automated electronic defibrillators for all the patrol vehicles and train deputies in how to use them.
Another part is keeping in touch with the people who helped him and making sure they realize how much it’s appreciated.
“It’s pretty emotional today,” Corbett said. “I got to see and thank everybody who had a part in saving my life. That’s pretty overwhelming. My wife and I have been coming up with different ways to thank them.”
Kaiser described the incident that nearly claimed Corbett’s life on a county road just north of Carthage. He said Corbett and other officers were responding to a call of a man who had gone missing and could be in some kind of distress.
Chief Deputy Derek Walrod said he had just pulled up behind Corbett to see where he wanted him to go for the perimeter. “He told me he was having medical issues, and that’s when it started. I thought he was having a seizure, and it’s a good thing I’m not a doctor because I missed that one.”
Kaiser said the fact that Walrod was there was something of a miracle.
“It was an amazing set of circumstances to have Chief Deputy Walrod in that place at that time,” Kaiser said.
Walrod realized that Corbett had no pulse and immediately started CPR.
“I think when we looked at the radio traffic, it was about eight minutes from when I called it in to when the other deputies, Sgt. Mark Neidert and Deputy Garrett Metscher, pulled up,” Walrod said. “It seemed like an eternity, though. I was wore out after someone else took over, but it was totally worth it. It had a good outcome.”
Kaiser said Carthage police Sgt. Heather Wolf arrived and set up the automatic electronic defibrillator from her vehicle and helped revive Corbett the first time.
Carthage firefighters arrived and continued lifesaving measures until the Mercy Ambulance arrived.
“I woke up in the ambulance, and they were getting me to Freeman,” Corbett said. “I remember I started getting that feeling again and again, another SCA (sudden cardiac arrest). Then I woke up to someone giving me CPR, and that was a scary thought. I was like I’m good, I’m good, and they were like, no, you’re not, but you’re going to be OK. We’re going to get you there.”
Kaiser said Tuesday’s ceremony was a chance to say thank you from the sheriff’s office to all the agencies that helped save Corbett’s life.
“That’s never happened in my 26 years in law enforcement, to my recollection. We’ve never had a group like that together for an event like this where you’re there just to recognize good work that was done,” Kaiser said. “The truth is good work is done by fire and EMS and dispatchers and police every day, and it doesn’t get recognized like that. I thought this was a great opportunity to do that.”
