Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into how two restaurant owners are dealing with a challenge.
Vickie Nichols and Tammy Miller are sisters and co-owners of the 76 Cafe in Longview. Their business is dealing with the effect of a sludge being used as a fertilizer on nearby properties.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- A rejected plea deal for a gymnast accused of sexual assault.
- Joplin's police chief announcing his retirement.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
