Tammy Miller, left, and Vickie Nichols, owners of the 76 Cafe in Longview, say products being sprayed as fertilizer creates such an odor that it is hurting their business. 

Photo courtesy Katrina Hine

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into how two restaurant owners are dealing with a challenge. 

Vickie Nichols and Tammy Miller are sisters and co-owners of the 76 Cafe in Longview. Their business is dealing with the effect of a sludge being used as a fertilizer on nearby properties. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
  • A rejected plea deal for a gymnast accused of sexual assault.
  • Joplin's police chief announcing his retirement. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

