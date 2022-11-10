The following is a list of Veterans Day discounts at area restaurants.
Most businesses require proof of military service. Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain's Veterans Day programs, so contact the nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.
• Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Friday. When dining in on Friday, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery orders within a three-week redemption window.
• Casey's General Stores: Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on Friday.
• Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Friday. Available for in-restaurant only.
• Chuck E. Cheese: On Friday, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal one-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.
• Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake in-store or online on Friday.
• Denny's: On Friday, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, nonactive and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
• Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans and active military personnel who visit on Friday will receive a free Freddy’s original double with cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
• Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night is from 5 p.m. to close on Monday. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
• IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free red, white & blueberry pancakes at participating locations on Friday. Dine-in only.
• Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. In-store only.
• Logan's Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal from a special menu between 3 and 6 p.m. Friday at participating locations.
• Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on Friday.
• Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal at participating locations Friday through a special offer in the app.
• Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw on Friday. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• RibCrib: Veterans get a free meal from a select menu on Friday.
• Schlotzsky's: Veterans and active-duty service members with a valid military ID get free chips and a small drink with an entree purchase Friday through Nov. 30 at participating locations. In-store only.
• Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses will receive a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed or iced coffee on Friday.
• Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The vouchers are good for dine-in or carryout orders and can be used until May 30. There will be a specific menu to select from.
• Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at participating locations.
Source: military.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.