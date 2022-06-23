DIAMOND, Mo. — The rock wall surrounding the historic cemetery at George Washington Carver National Monument is being repaired, stabilized and preserved by a team of masons from the National Park Service Preservation Training Center in Maryland.
The work is being paid for with $272,000 in funding provided by the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed in 2020. One of the major components of the act was the provision of $9.5 billion over five years to finance work on a backlog of projects at NPS sites.
"We have had this project planned for years," said James Heaney, superintendent of the monument. "We are just thrilled to get the funding."
Carver, who was born into slavery during the last years of the Civil War, is not buried there, but instead on the campus of Tuskegee University in Alabama. However, the cemetery includes the graves of Moses and Susan Carver, who purchased Carver's mother and then raised Carver after she died and slavery was abolished. Carver went on to become one of the 20th century's leading scientists, as well as an educator and humanitarian.
Created just six months after Carver died in 1943, the monument was the first unit of the National Park Service to honor an African American.
In all, Heaney said, 21 markers are in the cemetery, including those for other family members and residents of the community that was initially called Diamond Grove. Heaney said there could be other graves in the cemetery that are not marked.
"Carver does talk about having sisters who may have been buried in the cemetery," Heaney said.
He said the project is a "win-win" not only because of the federal funding, but also because the team of masons is mentoring a younger generation in trade skills.
"It won't be all bowed out like it is now," Heaney said of the rock wall around the cemetery. "It has deteriorated quite a bit. It's going to retain its historic look."
The monument also preserves the Moses Carver home, and Heaney said that is another project the staff will tackle, although it won't be with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
"We are planning to give the Moses Carver house some much-needed attention with a new roof," he said. "Also, it does need to be painted. That will take place either this year or next."
Work on the 400 feet of cemetery wall is expected to be completed in July.
