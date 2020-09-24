CARTHAGE, Mo. A hands-on workshop featuring Bob Yapp will be presented next month by Carthage Historic Preservation inside the historic Phelps House.
Yapp will conduct the workshop while restoring three floors in the house. Over three days students will learn how to patch bad areas, passively remove damaged finish, remove water and pet stains and apply a finish.
The workshop will be held Oct. 9 to 11. Class size requires a minimum of 12 students and limited to 18. During each day, students will learn by doing the work, and will wear knee pads, masks and protective eye wear. Cost: $100.
The workshop is a partnership between the preservation group and the city of Carthage through a state historic preservation grant.
Details, registration: carthagehistoricpreservation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.