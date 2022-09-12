CARTHAGE, Mo. — In his nearly 44 years with the Carthage Fire Department, Roger Williams has driven or ridden in his fair share of Maple Leaf parades.
The retired Carthage fire chief will get to ride in at least one more, but this time it won't be in a firetruck or command vehicle.
The Carthage Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Williams had been named the grand marshal of the 56th annual Maple Leaf parade. So that means Williams this time will likely ride in a sporty convertible at the front of the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Maple Leaf Festival is slated for Oct. 8-15 in Carthage.
Williams' successor, current fire Chief Ryan Huntley, said he’s pleased to see the community recognize his friend and mentor.
“I look at a guy who has been in the fire service for over 40 years and still loved his job every day when he walked in,” Huntley said. For the community to "recognize a man who put his life into this place, I think it’s absolutely wonderful.”
Carthage chamber President Julie Reams said Williams was a deserving choice for the honor.
“We are truly excited to honor Mr. Williams to serve as our Maple Leaf grand marshal,” Reams said. "His dedication for over 43 years of service to the Carthage community certainly deserves to be recognized.”
Williams said he was “humbled and truly honored by the fact that people thought of me as a good choice for the grand marshal.”
Four decades
Williams served as fire chief for seven years before retiring from the department Jan. 1, 2022. He stepped down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.
He started April 24, 1978, at the age of 21 when the Carthage Fire Department worked out of an old fire station at 205 N. Grant St., where the Carthage Civil War Museum is currently located.
“That was a different experience down there, a different life,” Williams said. “When I came to work, it was a 'good old boy' kind of system, and if they knew who you were, you applied for the job and they kind of checked you out a little more. Now it’s much different — the job requires a lot of certifications and so forth before you can even think about being a firefighter."
The fire department moved to its station at the corner of Chestnut and Garrison avenues about three years after Williams became a firefighter.
Toward the end of his career, Williams, as fire chief, supervised the construction of a second fire station in the south part of Carthage.
“I’ve been able to do some good things,” Williams said. “I didn’t get done everything I wanted to, but that’s the way life is. Now I’m going to go home and try and accomplish some of the things that I’ve been putting on the back burner, and there’s a lot of it.”
Back to the future
Reams said the Maple Leaf Parade is returning to its traditional route.
Last year, the parade crossed the Carthage square on one side, the south side, instead of going around the west, north and east sides.
“We are very excited to announce that our parade route will go back to its traditional route of going back around the square,” Reams said. “It was very important to the committee and to the chamber to resume the annual tradition that it had been in 2019.”
Another event that’s moving back to the square is the Maple Leaf Cruise Night, slated for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
The Maple Leaf Car Show will return to its traditional location at the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer campus at Fairview and Grand avenues.
Last year, both of those events moved to Kellogg Lake Park.
Other events making a return after a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic are the Maple Leaf Safety Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Carthage Fire Department and the fire department’s traditional pre-parade pancake feed starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Neither event has been held since 2019.
Old traditions
The festival, sponsored by Mercy Carthage Hospital, kicks off Saturday, Oct. 8, with a number of events in Central Park, including a chili cook-off, Maple Leaf Dog Show, Dachshund Dash and other events.
The Maple Leaf Baby and Toddler Pageants are slated for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, while the Little Miss and Mister Pageant and Prince and Princess Pageants will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Maple Leaf Queen Pageant will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. All pageants will be held in the auditorium at 714 S. Main St.
Signup forms for all these events can be found on the festival website, https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf.
Deadlines to enter the events in Central Park are Sept. 30, and deadlines to enter the pageants are Sept. 23. People and groups can enter the Maple Leaf Parade until Sept. 30.
Reams said volunteers are needed during the event as well.
“Volunteers play a big role in our organization for not only our chamber but to putting this festival on, and we need all the help we can get before, during and after the event,” Reams said. “Anyone wishing to volunteer just need to call us and let us know their availability so we can assign tasks and duties that will fit their schedule.”
Those wishing to volunteer may call the chamber at 417-358-2373.
