Cindy Hartner sees demoralization and turmoil in the office of the government agency for which she worked for almost 40 years. Her father and husband also had careers with the United States Postal Service.
She was one of a handful of people who on Tuesday in Joplin protested recent decisions by the USPS, including Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's decision to remove some collection boxes and sorting machines, leading to slowdowns in mail delivery.
Standing outside the branch at 32nd and Main streets, she held a sign that said "Title 18 US code 1703 puts DeJoy in jail." That section of the United States Code, she said, specifies punishments for Postal Service employees who detain or delay mail delivery.
"It's blatantly against the law, what he did," Hartner said. "That man should be in jail. Had my husband or my father done the same thing, they would have gone to jail. I don't understand how he got away with that."
The postmaster general, appointed in June, has been under fire for sweeping policy changes that critics say threaten the delivery of mail-in election ballots this fall. In a hearing Monday with the U.S. House Oversight Committee, he said the election was his "No. 1 priority" and that he would authorize expanded use of overtime, extra truck trips and other procedures to ensure on-time delivery of mailed-in ballots.
But he refused to restore decommissioned mail-sorting machines and blue collection boxes, as well as continuing policies limiting when mail can go out.
Organized by members of the American Postal Workers Union, the protest in Joplin was part of a nationwide observance in which union supporters demanded a permanent reversal of the policies causing mail delays as well as $25 billion in emergency COVID-19 relief funding.
Hartner said those issues and more drew her to protest this week.
It's not the first time she's been part of such a protest — on Tuesday, she also carried a picture of her as a 16-year-old with her father in Washington, D.C., protesting for the right of postal workers to unionize.
Two years later, she started working for the Joplin branch of the service. One of her co-workers, Mike Hartner, would eventually become her husband. The two started as clerks, then became carriers. She retired in Feburary 2011.
Another person protesting was Steve Thompson, a Galena, Kansas, resident who worked for the Joplin branch from 1989 until 2016. He started with the USPS in 1985 in Galena. Being a postal employee was one of only two jobs he held during his working years, he said.
"It was a job I took pride in," Thompson said. "When I got the job, I considered it a really good job, and it still is. It's an important service."
Though email has largely replaced written correspondence in today's culture, the postal service has become even more important, Thompson said, because of people's reliance on deliveries. He noted that over the last part of his career, he delivered more packages.
Hartner said that a rash of changes, but especially events over the past few months, have taken their toll on current postal workers.
"I have a couple of dear friends who still work there," Hartner said. "I think all this is being done on purpose," that it is aimed at efforts to privatize the service.
Thompson said he agreed with Hartner's concern about privatizing the service but that it is too critical a resource for people like him who live in rural areas. He said that it was possible that rural areas such as his could see reduced delivery opportunities, meaning things such as checks, prescriptions and other necessary items would take longer to be delivered.
"The Postal Service is a service," he said. "The military doesn't make money, and that's a service." He said the recent turmoil just undermines "the confidence people have in it."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
