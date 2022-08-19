Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the end of summer for students.
Getting ready for school to resume classes always brings a host of issues as we adjust to new routines. We'll have more about how to better adapt in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We will also feature reports about:
- Two sending zones combined in preparation for a new school.
- A Little League player getting his dream job as a chicken nugget taste tester.
- A plan for attracting more visitors to Joplin's museum.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
