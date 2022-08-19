School safety

Families make their way into Columbia Elementary School for an open house on Thursday. School starts in Joplin and other area districts on Monday, and both school officials and police are reminding drivers to use caution.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the end of summer for students. 

Getting ready for school to resume classes always brings a host of issues as we adjust to new routines. We'll have more about how to better adapt in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com

We will also feature reports about: 

  • Two sending zones combined in preparation for a new school. 
  • A Little League player getting his dream job as a chicken nugget taste tester. 
  • A plan for attracting more visitors to Joplin's museum. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.