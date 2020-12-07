Reversing course, the Joplin City Council rejected a switch of trash haulers Monday with a 7-2 vote.
Overwhelming response from residents in favor of current provider Republic Services led some council members to change their votes from the first reading of a bill on Nov. 16. That bill proposed a switch to Waste Corporation of America based on lower costs.
The members voted in favor of a motion to deny WCA the bid, with Mayor Ryan Stanley and council member Anthony Monteleone voting against it.
The council also approved a motion to negotiate an extension of the current contract with Republic Services for an additional year, giving time for city staff to gather more community response about recycling services. That motion passed unanimously.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
