Katy Booher (left), principal at Soaring Heights Elementary School, hugs an emotional Julie Pagan, a special education teacher, after Pagan was announced as the Fred Laas Teacher of the Year for Joplin Schools during an assembly in April. Those precious times in life when someone is so emotional that they are moved to tears make for some of the best photos and are part of the reason I love what I do. My respect and admiration for teachers — and Pagan's tears — moved me to mist up a bit while shooting this photo. Globe | Laurie Sisk