Today in the Globe newsroom, we took a trip down memory lane.
We asked our two photojournalists, Roger Nomer and Laurie Sisk, to look back over all the pictures they have taken for the Globe over the past year and pick out their favorites. These photos don't necessarily represent the biggest stories of 2022, but they do have some meaning or impact to us.
Take a look at their picks online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Coverage of the dedication of a new C-section unit today at Mercy Joplin.
- An update on legislative efforts to block funding to Planned Parenthood.
- A story about Pele, the mighty king of soccer, who died today.
Have a nice Thursday evening.
