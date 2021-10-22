Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a brighter future for a historic building.
Joplin City Council members heard a message Monday that the Olivia Apartments had been saved, despite a history of neglect and a recent fire. Recent revitalization efforts have paid off, according to someone associated with the work.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Union Depot finding itself on a list of places in peril.
- Expansion of a Joplin community center.
- Republican candidates who will appear at a Newton County event.
Also this weekend, you'll find a special section devoted to breast cancer awareness, featuring stories of people across the region and how they fight against the disease.
We hope you have a good weekend.
