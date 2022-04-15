A revolutionary robotic tool, which helps Freeman Health System doctors detect and treat early-stage lung cancer, recently performed its 100th successful procedure.
The robotic bronchoscopy tool, powered by the Monarch platform, allows for a more detailed picture inside a patient’s lung. Traditional methods involve the use of CT scans and X-rays to determine the location and growth of a potentially cancerous nodule. This system — operated with a controller that looks like something a modern-day gamer would use — allows direct access into hard-to-see, branchlike airways of the lungs in the least invasive way possible. The machine, the first of its kind seen in the Joplin metro area, was purchased by Freeman less than a year ago.
Being able to detect lung cancer at such an early stage is key, Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, said during a celebration on April 7, because “as soon that they can find and begin treatment, the better the outcome is for the patient.”
According to www.cancer.net, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in both men and women in the United States. For patients who have small, early-stage lung cancer, however, the cure rate can be as high as 80% to 90%.
With the Monarch system detecting cancers much sooner than previous technological tools ever could, “we can get to the lesions that we otherwise would not be able to get to,” said Dr. Grant Pierson, a pulmonologist with the Freeman Lung Institute. “It’s been an amazing adventure so far, and we continue to strive to hit more and more of our goals. Just being able to hit 100 cases within a six-month period of time is absolutely astounding.”
Monarch uses robotics and telescoping, which allows the bronchoscope to reach deep into the lung, maintaining a full visual at all times thanks to the camera, which negates any sort of guesswork.
“The more and more cases we do,” Pierson said, “I’m finding more and more how it has revolutionized our field, giving us not only the ability to get to the lesions, but it’s also given us confidence that we are successfully taking the appropriate tissue sample. Before it was like, ‘Well, I think I’m there.’”
Albert Landes, 81, was the very first Freeman patient to benefit from the Monarch robotic bronchoscopy. Though he could not attend the celebration at the hospital last week, his wife, Rosemary, said in a release that only by the grace of God and Freeman’s doctors was her husband able to make it through the medical crisis.
“Finding the lung cancer early gave Albert a fighting chance,” she said.
Kenneth Farr was the 100th Freeman patient to receive care from the Monarch machine. He said a scan found “something” on his lungs, in which the Monarch machine was used to biopsy the spot, “and they’re working on that right now.”
The Monarch procedure, which took place in February, did not affect his life negatively one single bit.
“It was simple — I went to sleep, I woke up, and it was done and that’s it,” he said. “When I got out I took it easy for 24 hours after and then went back to my normal schedule. But they go right in, find the spot — it’s amazing. I’m very fortunate.”
John Turley was another Freeman patient who benefited from Monarch, remarking during the celebration that his lung cancer was caught while still in stage 1. Following five radiation treatments with no side effects, he goes back to see his doctor in May to find out whether the spot’s decreased or disappeared.
“It was wonderful that they found it at stage 1 because he didn’t have any symptoms,” John’s wife, Loretta, said in a statement. “We feel fortunate that they found it that soon.”
