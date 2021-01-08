COLUMBUS, Kan. — A privately funded reward being offered to help locate the remains of Karol Marlene Sullens has been doubled, according to the Cherokee County sheriff.
Sullens, 19, disappeared from a Galena, Kansas, nightclub on Aug. 31, 1991. Her body has never been recovered.
The reward, initially announced in September in the amount of $10,000, is now at $20,000, Sheriff David Groves said earlier this week.
"Karol's family has experienced yet another year, another birthday, another Christmas without the peace of mind of knowing where her remains are located," Groves said in a statement. "That's 29 years of anguish with not being able to properly lay her to rest. Through the offer of this privately funded $20,000 reward, we are hopeful — and Karol's family is hopeful — someone with direct knowledge as to the location of her body will find the courage to come forward at this time."
Donald Kidwell and Don Davis, both of Picher, Oklahoma, were charged in 2002 with obstruction of justice and misdemeanor battery in connection with Sullens' disappearance, according to Globe archives.
Davis told authorities that Sullens left the club with him and Kidwell in Davis' pickup and that she passed out from a drug overdose as they were driving. He said he drove to a remote area northwest of Galena, where Kidwell got out of the truck carrying Sullens, then returned without her.
Kidwell, originally charged with second-degree murder, accepted a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and obstruction of official duty. Davis pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of official duty and misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement.
Anyone with information may contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 620-429-3992 or 620-848-3000. Individuals also can go to cherokeecountykssheriff.com or text "tip cherokee" to 888777.
