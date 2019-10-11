NEOSHO, Mo. — A reward for information related to the case of a beagle in Neosho that police suspected was skinned alive is now as much as $30,000, the police department announced Friday.
Reward money from the city of Neosho has increased to $15,000 and has been donated by Neosho residents and people from across the country, police Lt. Jason Baird said in a release. That's in addition to the $15,000 being offered by the Humane Society of the United States — up to $5,000 from the national agency and another $10,000 pledged by an anonymous donor.
Despite the increasing reward, the number of "actual leads" in the case has been low, Baird said.
"Detectives continue to work leads as they are called in," he said in a statement. "However, nothing has been substantiated."
A resident of the Greenwood addition on Neosho's northwest side reported seeing the suffering animal emerging from a wooded area the afternoon of Sept. 23. Officers responding to the report found the dog with about 75 percent of its skin removed. Baird previously told the Globe that the dog, which was named Sparkle, had been skinned alive down its entire back from the neck to its tail and down its legs.
The staff of a veterinary clinic was consulted, and a determination was made to put the beagle down because of the extent of her suffering.
Detectives later learned the dog belonged to a resident of the 1300 block of Lou Ida Drive who had been out of town for a sporting event the day in question. The dog was left inside the home that day. Baird said the dog may have gotten out on her own through an unsecured door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012 or the Newton County Sheriff's Department at 417-451-8300.
