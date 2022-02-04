NEOSHO, Mo. — A ministry serving homeless people in Neosho was given initial approval for a rezoning that would allow it to renovate a downtown property.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 in favor of switching the zoning at 316 N. Wood St. from M-1 light industrial to C-3 commercial business. Final approval of the rezoning is expected to be given during the council’s next meeting, set for Feb. 15.
The approval was given despite a 5-0 rejection from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
The building on the property is neither industrial nor commercial — it is a three-story residential structure. Owned by Chad Henry, Restoration Life Center is working to renovate the building into a recovery home for women and their children. With a function similar to Watered Gardens’ Washington Family Hope Center in Joplin, the project would be an expansion of the services Restoration Life Center provides.
Center officials said during Tuesday’s meeting that the C-3 allows for the type of renovation they would like to make to the building, where the M-1 would not. The plan calls for removing the building’s third floor and expanding its first and second floors, so that it could house up to five family units in a bed and breakfast-style residence.
The planning and zoning commission recommended denial of the rezoning, saying that a special use permit would be a better vehicle for that purpose. The commission’s job is to make recommendations to the council in favor of, or against, certain proposals. It does not carry any binding authority, according to the city’s charter.
During the meeting, council members did not agree with the commission’s recommendation, because special use permits are temporary. Additionally, the M-1 zoning would allow for a wide variety of construction options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.