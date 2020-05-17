A public hearing on a zoning change for property at 1502 S. Range Line Road will be held at a Joplin City Council meeting Monday.
The property might be used as a medical marijuana dispensary based on public statements made earlier by a real estate agent, but city documents do not specify the use.
The request is for a change from neighborhood commercial to C-3 commercial. The property is where Payless Shoes formerly operated.
The zoning application itself does not list the applicant's name, but a staff report lists the applicant or a representative of the applicant as Jimmer Pinjuv, the owner and developer of Wildwood Ranch.
Pinjuv, asked by the Globe the intended use, said the property will be the future location for a retail purpose but that he was not at liberty to specify what purpose.
The current owner of the property is listed as the Edward Jones Trust Co., trustee of the John C. Windle Trust. Windle was a prominent dentist who was instrumental in establishing the Dental Hygiene School at Missouri Southern State University. He died last year.
A staff planning report states that the building would be used for activities "permitted in the C-3 district" but goes no further in identifying its use.
The back of the property adjoins a neighborhood where residents have turned out heavily in the past against prior zoning changes for heavy commercial use. That planning report states that a C-3 use is acceptable within city zoning regulations because there must be buffer provisions at the back of the property to try to shield it from the residential area.
C-3 zoning will not be detrimental to "most of the nearby property," the report states. "There would be a conflict with the neighboring residential use, however, the buffer requirements in the zoning code would require for future development to provide for a buffer between the commercial use and the residential."
A buffer involves the installation of screening such as a fence and/or landscaping.
Minutes of a March 9 hearing before the planning and zoning commission show that real estate broker Gil Stevens represented Pinjuv and an unnamed property owner at the zoning commission.
Stevens told the commission there is a contract for the sale of the property that is subject to the city granting the zoning change.
Pete Ramsour, commission chairman, asked what the intention is with the building. He was told that the building will be used, not demolished.
No one is listed as speaking in favor or against the proposal at that meeting.
The minutes state that two commissioners, Kent Eastman and Seth Dermott, abstained from discussion of the case. However, the two were among six commissioners who voted to recommend that the City Council approve the rezoning request, according to the minutes.
The staff reports do not disclose whether any neighbors have filed a protest to the zoning change.
Other public hearings on the council's agenda:
• Two requests for property at 266 County Road 190 in the Crossroads Business and Distribution Park. One is to annex the property into city limits. The other is to change zoning from single-family residential to heavy industrial for the establishment of a truck leasing, rental and repair business by Blue Real Estate II.
• A request by Phong Nguyen to rezone 3110 E. 13th St. from a heavy industrial planned district to an apartment house district for a future residential construction development.
• A request by Amir and Hina Anis to rezone 2511 Murphy Ave. from single-family residential to two-family residential for the construction of a duplex.
• Vacation of street right of way that formerly was South Jackson Avenue where it adjoined 32nd Street. The city rerouted Jackson Avenue in that area and will give the vacated street property to neighboring property owners Freeman Hospital and the Maningas Cosmetic Surgery clinic, 620 W. 32nd St.
A number of spending measures for stormwater drainage and sewer system projects will be presented during the meeting.
The council also will recognize local 2020 graduates who have had to forgo traditional ceremonies and celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A resolution honoring them will be acted upon by the panel.
The resolution recognizes graduates of Joplin High School, Franklin Technology Center, College Heights Christian School, McAuley Catholic High School, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, Home School Associations, Missouri Southern State University, Kansas City University, Ozark Christian College, Crowder College and the Advanced Training Center.
"These students have shown determination, grit, and unwavering resolve to complete their degrees under a difficult and challenging time of the global coronavirus pandemic," the resolution reads in part.
After the regular meeting, there will be a closed meeting with the agenda citing a discussion on personnel.
