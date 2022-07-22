WEBB CITY, Mo. — The family of Rezwan Kohistani, a 14-year-old Afghan refugee whose death in May was ruled a suicide, is still seeking answers about what happened two months later.
They were joined recently by several dozen others at a candlelight vigil outside Webb City Hall.
Kohistani, who recently fled Afghanistan with his family and had resettled in Southwest Missouri, was found dead May 5 on school property at Webb City High School. A staff member from the high school discovered his body hanging by the bleachers of the baseball field, according to Superintendent Anthony Rossetti. Law enforcement arrived on scene at 7:19 a.m.
Webb City police Chief Don Melton said it was an “unattended death with no obvious signs of foul play.” Jasper County Coroner Randy Nace said he ruled the teen’s death a suicide by hanging. Nace could not be reached this week for additional comment.
Candlelight vigils were held recently in seven cities across the nation, including Webb City, in a show of solidarity for the family, some of whom were there.
Rezwan was described by his family as a loving boy who had been looking forward to his future in the United States.
“Right now, I really want justice, and somebody has to tell me why this happened,” Lemar Kohistani, Rezwan’s father, said through a translator.
Joplin attorney William Fleischaker said he is representing the family on his own accord and is conducting an independent investigation into Rezwan’s death.
“I have a background in criminal defense, I’ve read a lot of police reports, and I’ve done a lot of investigations,” he told the Globe. “With an interpreter, I’m able to explain some of the things in the reports to them. I’m doing this pro bono. I’m not getting paid for it. They needed help and guidance on things.”
Fleischaker said he has received information from the Webb City Police Department, and they’re following up on leads from third parties. The autopsy report has not yet been released.
Allegations
At the vigil, the Kohistani family claimed that Rezwan may have been a victim of bullying. Fleischaker said he is following up on those claims and others, but he declined to discuss if he's found any new information.
“No. 1: Were any external forces involved, and was it really a hanging or a cover-up for an assault of some nature?” he said. “That’s always something that you want to eliminate. There are issues of if he was bullied or driven to this because he was unhappy as a result of bullying. It’s also possible that he somehow was acting out in some way and he didn’t intend on killing himself, and he accidentally did that. We’re following up on all those things. If we find anything significant, then we’ll get with the police department and see what we can do.”
The Kohistani family said they still have several unanswered questions, including what happened during the time gap between when Rezwan was last seen at school on May 4 and when his body was discovered the next morning.
The family said that, according to the school’s indoor security cameras, it appeared Rezwan received a call on his cellphone around 12:30 p.m. on May 4 and left school afterward. He didn’t have a driver’s license or a car, the family said.
Rossetti told the Globe this week that there aren’t any security cameras near the bleachers that could have recorded what happened.
Officials are also trying to determine if Rezwan’s cellphone could provide possible answers to his death.
“They’re unhappy that they’ve lost their son, and the problem, of course, is some of these things, we may never know,” Fleischaker said. “We are waiting for the cellphone, which has been sent to a technician. It’s one kind of loose end that’s still hanging there. The person who’s doing that is not complete yet. We don’t have the autopsy report, either. I was told that the medical examiner is waiting to get the cellphone to see if there’s any information he could add to the autopsy report. They have their opinion that it was death by asphyxiation. I think he could do a supplemental report if more information comes in, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to the medical examiner about that.”
The Webb City Police Department has been working with Fleischaker to provide him information and share updates with the family. Fleischaker said he has received copies of the reports that were requested.
Melton, the police chief, encouraged people with any additional information on the case to contact the department.
“This is still an active investigation,” Melton said. “There are people on social media claiming to have knowledge of bullying, but those individuals promoting that have yet to contact our department. Relay that to us, so we can investigate it. We want to give the truth to the family.”
Trouble in school?
The teen had been attending Webb City schools since January. School emails obtained by The Joplin Globe through an open records request showed that Rezwan had been struggling with some late assignments and was missing school days.
“The only issues I have had so far is with his attendance,” one teacher wrote in a March email to a representative of an area organization that works to resettle refugees. “Rezwan has missed quite a few days. The school sent an attendance letter home.”
The teacher noted that she learned that students in Afghanistan don’t attend school as long as those in America, which could have contributed to his lethargy in her class at the end of the day. Another issue she mentioned dealt with Rezwan’s cellphone usage during school hours.
“We asked teachers to allow him to have his cellphone to use his translator as needed,” the teacher continued in the emails. “However, he is abusing this privilege. He is using the phone for more than just translating. He gets texts all during the day. I have had to tell him to put his phone away, and I have even taken his phone in my class because it is such a distraction.”
Yet in the same email, the teacher said she didn't intend to sound "negative" about Rezwan.
"He is a great kid, and we all really enjoy him," she wrote. "...He is friendly with everyone."
In earlier emails, from January, the teacher wrote to others in the school that Rezwan was "very intelligent" and "eager" to learn English, noting that he already spoke "pretty well."
"He is in survival mode, but he seems to be very grateful to be here," she wrote.
None of the emails sent to the Globe mentions bullying.
Even so, Rossetti, the superintendent, said an anti-bullying plan was presented earlier this month to the Webb City Board of Education that addresses mental health needs among students, bullying curriculum for staff, and suicide prevention. The school board also approved door sensors and additional security cameras to be installed around the buildings.
“We approved having sensors put on every door, so that if a door was opened or left opened, we would get a notification,” Rossetti said. “We discussed putting cameras at all of the entrances of our elementary buildings. We’re trying to improve some aspects of security by at least having camera coverage at all of the school entrances.
“The bullying plan included refreshers for our staff and administrators on identifying and remediating bullying,” he added. “We added some personnel, and we’ve included professional development. We’re looking at our curriculum as well. We’ve also added an ELL (English language learner) teacher for this year. We’re looking at hiring a counselor who can focus on our ELL population.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.