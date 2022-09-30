Rheumatologist Dr. Justin Reed has joined Freeman Health System's medical staff.
Rheumatologists diagnose and treat diseases that affect the muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons and bones. They also treat systemic autoimmune diseases, such as lupus and scleroderma.
Reed said he is excited to bring a needed service to the community.
“Rheumatologists deal with very complex, diverse set of diseases,” he said in a statement. “It’s challenging because a lot of our diseases present insidiously. They can masquerade as other diseases before they fully present themselves in the textbook fashion. So, it takes some patience and diligence and getting to know your patients on a personal level.”
Reed holds a medical degree from Kansas City University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa and a rheumatology fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
He is currently accepting patients by referral only.
Details: www.freemanhealth.com/rheum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.