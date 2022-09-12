BUTTERFIELD, Mo. — The 46th annual Ride for Life: Saddle Up for St. Jude event will take place Friday through Sunday at the A.T. Smith Ranch.
Gates will open Friday evening with a bake auction and karaoke. Saturday's events include an organized trail ride, benefit auction and live band. On Sunday, there will be another organized trail ride with a church service and an awards ceremony.
Prizes will be awarded for collected donations.
The weekend cost per rider is $20 for individuals 16 and older and $10 for children 15 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Details: dlong182@gmail.com, chris@househandle.com.
