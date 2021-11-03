NEOSHO, Mo. — A rift between a judicial circuit and a county commission over the use of a courtroom in the Newton County Courthouse has grown.
Division 1 Judge Greg Stremel, of the 40th Judicial Circuit, in October filed an administrative order against the Newton County Commission to vacate its new offices established in the second floor courtroom of the courthouse by Nov. 8.
Stremel in the order argued that the commission was supposed to provide a new courtroom facility for a new judge appointed to the circuit in 2019 by the Missouri Legislature. Stremel's order said the situation was manageable when the pandemic forced the circuit to limit its actions, but now, the space is needed for scheduling more trials and handling a backlog.
In response, the commission filed a motion Tuesday asking for a restraining order against Stremel's order, arguing that without the room, the commission will have no place to conduct its business. The commission also argued that it is in the process of renovating another building for the new judge.
The circuit currently operates out of the judicial center at 123 E. Main St. that opened in June of 2018. The Newton County Commission moved into the courthouse's courtroom last year, establishing it as its new office.
The motion will be heard within the 40th Circuit, which covers Newton and McDonald counties, by a judge from another circuit, to be appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
